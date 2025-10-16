Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) ("Powermax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 exploration program at the Atikokan Property, located in the Atikokan-Ignace-White Otter Lake district of Northwestern Ontario.

Atikokan Property Overview

The Atikokan Property comprises three claim blocks (A, B, and C) covering a total of approximately 7,120 hectares. The property is underlain by Archean granodiorite-granite, tonalite, diorite-monzodiorite, and gneissic complexes that are known to host pegmatites and rare-metal mineralization, including rare earth elements (REEs), uranium, thorium, and niobium. Regional geochemical and radiometric data from the Ontario Geological Survey have outlined several lake sediment anomalies that form the focus of this phase of work.

2025 Exploration Program

The Phase 1 program will include:

Desktop Data Compilation and GIS Modeling: Integration of existing historical geological, geophysical, and geochemical datasets to refine target areas using advanced spatial and radiometric analysis.

Field Prospecting and Geological Mapping: Prospecting, geological mapping across the three blocks to identify and characterize pegmatite zones, mineralized structures, and alteration patterns.

Geochemical Sampling: Rock Sampling: 100-150 samples from pegmatite and alteration zones. Soil Sampling: Approximately 350 samples collected in grid patterns. Stream Sediments: 20-50 samples from catchment areas draining favorable lithologies.

Radiometric Surveys: Field measurements using handheld scintillometers to detect radiometric and path finder element anomalies.

The fieldwork will be conducted over a period of 4-6 weeks, depending on terrain and weather conditions. Results from this phase will establish a technical foundation for prioritizing targets and designing follow-up exploration in 2026.

Figure 1: Atikokan Claim Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11633/270640_powermax%20figure%201.jpg

Project Significance

The Atikokan Property is strategically located within a prospective rare-metal corridor of the Superior Province, where previous surveys have documented REE-enriched granitic and pegmatitic systems. The upcoming program aims to confirm these regional geochemical trends and delineate potential mineralized zones suitable for detailed follow-up work, including trenching and geophysics.

CEO Statement

Paul Gorman, CEO of Powermax Minerals, commented: "We are excited to launch our exploration program at Atikokan, a property that holds potential for rare earth and critical metals within a promising geological corridor. This initiative aligns with our commitment to advancing projects that contribute to North America's critical minerals supply chain and the global transition to clean energy."

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., who is a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration plans, timing of activities, and future exploration results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Powermax Minerals Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270640

SOURCE: Powermax Minerals Inc.