

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA, will withhold more than $40 million from California following an investigation that found the state has failed to comply with the Department's English Language Proficiency (ELP) standards.



'I put states on notice this summer: enforce the Trump Administration's English language requirements or the checks stop coming. California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America's road,' said Secretary Duffy.



Due to the freezing of funding, a total of $40,685,225 from Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program funding awarded to California will be impacted. MCSAP provides grant funding for states to conduct roadside inspections, traffic enforcement, safety audits of trucking companies, and public education campaigns.



'Let me be clear - this is valuable money that should be going to the great men and women in California law enforcement, who we support. Gov. Newsom's insistence on obstructing federal law has tied my hands,' the Secretary added.



For FMCSA to restore funding, California must adopt and actively enforce a law, regulation, standard, or order that is compatible with the federal ELP requirement for commercial drivers. This means state inspectors need to begin conducting ELP assessments during roadside inspections and place those who fail out-of-service.



On August 26, the Department announced California was among states in danger of losing federal funds if they failed to adopt and enforce ELP requirements for commercial motor vehicle drivers. In July, California Highway Patrol has also stated it had no intention of following this federal regulation.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News