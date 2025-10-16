

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $754 million, or $4.82 per share. This compares with $674 million, or $4.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, M&T Bank Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $798 million or $4.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $754 Mln. vs. $674 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.82 vs. $4.02 last year.



