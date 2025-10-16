

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to a 9-day high of 1.3443 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 201.99.



Against the yen, the Swiss franc and the euro, the pound advanced to 2-day highs of 203.44, 1.0709 and 0.8672 from early lows of 201.99, 1.0660 and 0.8695, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the greenback, 205.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.



