

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order requiring Federal hiring to follow specific policies and procedures established by agency leadership to improve the efficient delivery of government services.



The Order directs each agency to establish a Strategic Hiring Committee, consisting of senior agency leadership, to approve all hiring decisions. Such Committees will ensure hiring focuses on agency needs, the national interest, and Administration priorities.



The Order also requires each agency to create and adhere to an Annual Staffing Plan, to ensure that new career appointments are in the most mission-critical areas, aligned with Administration priorities, and implement the recruitment initiatives of the Administration's previously issued Merit Hiring Plan.



The Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget will monitor agencies' implementation of their staffing plans on a quarterly basis.



Appropriate exemptions continue to exist for immigration enforcement, national security, and public safety positions, as well as political positions and certain other hires at the agency head's discretion.



The Order ensures no adverse impacts on Social Security, Medicare, or veterans' benefits, and allows the Director of the Office of Personnel Management to grant appropriate exceptions as needed.



The White House said that in just 8 months, the Trump Administration has dramatically reduced the size of the Federal workforce and exceeded the targeted ratio of 4 departures for each new hire, while still prioritizing hiring in key national security, immigration enforcement, and public safety roles.



For nearly 25 years, human capital management has been identified as a high-risk area by the Government Accountability Office. Yet, prior to this Administration, hiring decisions were spread across a vast supervisory layer-over 300,000 supervisory positions in the government-leading to diffuse accountability, unfocused hiring, and bloat, according to the White House.



This Order ensures that Presidential appointees maintain oversight of Federal hiring so that the Federal workforce remains focused on improving essential functions and is fully aligned with Administration priorities.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News