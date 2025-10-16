

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $747 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $747 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $911 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $6.351 billion from $5.697 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $747 Mln. vs. $747 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $6.351 Bln vs. $5.697 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News