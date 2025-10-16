

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in September, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation was 1.6 percent in September, the same as in August. That was in line with the flash data published on September 30.



The price growth in unprocessed food products eased to 4.8 percent from 5.6 percent. Inflation based on transport-related services slowed to 2.4 percent from 3.5 percent. Meanwhile, regulated energy products grew at an accelerated pace of 13.9 percent, and the decline in unregulated energy products eased to 5.2 percent from 6.3 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation moderated to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in September, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in August, as estimated.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 1.8 percent in September from 1.6 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP increased 1.3 percent, as estimated.



