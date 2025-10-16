Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: HopeHealth Launches Phase 3 Clinical Trial Site To Advance Lupus Research With Support From Bristol Myers Squibb

First HopeHealth Clinical Trial Marks Major Milestone for Access to Medical Research in Rural South Carolina

Originally published on HopeHealth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / HopeHealth announced that it is participating in a pivotal phase 3 clinical research study, sponsored by global pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), to evaluate an investigational treatment in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). SLE is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissues, often causing inflammation, pain, and organ damage.

This marks the first clinical trial hosted by HopeHealth, a significant milestone in its efforts to expand local research capacity. The clinical study in which HopeHealth is participating is also an important advancement to improve potential future treatment options among the local population for SLE, which disproportionately impacts medically underserved communities. HopeHealth's clinical trial site is operational, and they have successfully enrolled patients in the trial.

BMS has supported HopeHealth by providing site readiness training. BMS has also initiated a collaboration with a faith-based organization to expand local engagement and train community health workers, ultimately to promote awareness of lupus and empower community members to actively participate in this research.

The trial is part of a larger phase 3 program designed to evaluate the investigational oral medication deucravacitinib to determine whether it can reduce disease activity and symptoms in patients with SLE. Deucravacitinib is currently approved to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis but has not yet been approved for SLE.

"This additional support from BMS puts HopeHealth and our communities at the scientific forefront," said Edward Behling, MD, FAAFP, HopeHealth chief medical officer. "We're proud to conduct research that could improve treatment options for lupus patients while reinforcing our commitment to improving our care options in our communities that need it most here in the Pee Dee."

Dr. Supen Patel, rheumatologist, is serving as the principal investigator for the study at HopeHealth. Dr. Patel is a leader in rheumatologic care and has played a key role in expanding HopeHealth's specialty services. Their growing rheumatology program provides expert specialty care to patients across the state, many of whom would otherwise lack access to this type of care.

"Participating in this study allows our patients to be part of something bigger -research that could influence how lupus is treated for years to come," said Dr. Patel. "It's an exciting time in rheumatology, and I'm honored to help lead this effort for HopeHealth."

"HopeHealth is enrolling patients into a critical study, and BMS is proud to have supported the site, which speaks to our unwavering commitment to expanding community access to clinical trials," said Andrew Whitehead, vice president and head of Population Health at BMS. "Many patients face barriers to accessing research opportunities, like having to take off time to travel to healthcare systems far from their community. At BMS, we're working to change that. We're investing in community clinical trials, ensuring that clinical research includes the very populations most affected by disease, and our collaboration with HopeHealth is a step forward in achieving that goal."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bristol-myers-squibb-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hopehealth-launches-phase-3-clinical-trial-site-to-advance-lupus-rese-1087621