Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF), a technology leader at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 21st at 3:30PM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. INEO's CEO, Kyle Hall, will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"LD Micro is outstanding at bringing together high-quality small-cap investors, operators and analysts," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "We look forward to sharing how INEO's patented integration of EAS loss-prevention pedestals with digital media continues to unlock both shrink reduction and in-store advertising revenue for retailers." INEO management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. To schedule, please contact investors@ineosolutionsinc.com or your LD Micro representative.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Tuesday, October 21st

Time: 3:30PM

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About INEO Tech Corp

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. Through its wholly owned subsidiary INEO Solutions Inc., the company operates the INEO Media Network, a digital signage and retail analytics platform, and INEO Retail Media, which sells and manages advertising across in-store screens. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF).

For more information please visit:

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit:

http://www.ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:

https://www.freedomcapmkts.com/

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

SOURCE: LD Micro