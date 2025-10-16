Partnership to Bring Combat-Proven 300 MPH Interceptor Drone Technology to U.S. Manufacturing and NATO Defense Markets

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. ("AIRO") and Bullet (Degree-Trans LLC), a Ukrainian developer of turbojet unmanned interceptor systems, today announced they have signed a Letter of Intent to establish a 50/50 joint venture to produce and deploy Bullet's combat-proven fixed-wing UAV technology across the United States, NATO defense markets and Ukraine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251016558811/en/

Bullet drone in-flight

AIRO will integrate Bullet's high-speed, modular interceptor drone platform into U.S. manufacturing and defense infrastructure. The advanced interceptor drone achieves remarkable speeds of up to 300 mph (450 km/h), establishing it as one of the fastest unmanned aerial defense systems available. With a substantial flight range of up to 200 km and versatile payload capacity ranging from 2.5 to 9 kg, this interceptor drone represents a significant advancement in aerial defense capabilities. The platform's modular design allows for rapid deployment and adaptation across various mission profiles, making it an ideal solution for modern defense requirements.

"This partnership unites the innovation and front-line experience of Ukrainian engineers with AIRO's manufacturing and program-management expertise," said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Executive Chairman of AIRO Group. "Together we will bring advanced aerial-defense capabilities to our allies while supporting Ukraine's defense industry. Recent U.S. government policy updates emphasizing investment in domestic drone manufacturing align perfectly with our joint venture objectives, positioning us to meet critical national security needs while strengthening America's defense industrial base."

"Joining forces with AIRO allows Bullet to expand our proven interceptor technology into new markets," added Viacheslav Lvovych, Director of Bullet. "Our shared objective is to deliver rapid, reliable air-defense solutions that strengthen Ukraine and the wider NATO alliance."

"For those who serve on the front lines, every second matters," said Joe Burns, CEO of AIRO Group. "By bringing combat-proven Ukrainian technology into U.S. manufacturing, we're not only building a faster, more agile interceptor platform we're giving our troops and allies the tools they need to respond decisively to aerial threats and protect lives."

The venture will focus on expanding production capacity for these high-speed interceptor drones in the United States and Ukraine, accelerating research and development of next-generation interceptor and strike configurations, and pursuing qualified contracts with the U.S. Department of War, NATO, and allied ministries of defense. The 300 mph capability of the interceptor drone platform provides unprecedented response times for aerial threats, while its proven combat effectiveness in Ukrainian operations demonstrates real-world reliability.

The joint venture will coordinate closely with Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and pursue qualified contracts with the U.S. Department of War, NATO, and allied ministries. The partners expect to finalize definitive agreements within 60 days.

About AIRO

AIRO is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. AIRO is organized into four operating segments, each of which represents a critical growth vector in the aerospace and defense market: Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release, and include, but are not limited to, expected addition to Russell indexes, the expected capabilities of the Jaunt cargo drone, AIRO's operational landscapes, demand for AIRO's systems and products, AIRO's plans for a manufacturing and engineering development facility, expectations concerning future products and developments, the market acceptance and opportunity of AIRO's products and services, and other statements that are not historical fact. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in AIRO's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 13, 2025 as well as other filings AIRO may make with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements represent AIRO's management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. AIRO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

