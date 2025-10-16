

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.888 billion, or $8.24 per share. This compares with $1.260 billion, or $5.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.867 billion or $8.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $12.470 billion from $11.904 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



