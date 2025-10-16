Inwido AB: Inwido expands its footprint in the UK

Inwido acquires Fast Frame in Nottingham, England, a company specializing in the manufacturing and supply of PVCu windows and doors for both commercial and trade. The transaction, which is a bolt-on acquisition to Dekko Window Systems, provides sales and cost synergies, as well as an opportunity to expand in the commercial construction market with a broader, more comprehensive product range.

Fast Frame was founded in 2002 by Mark Coppin and Paul Moody to supply assembled PVCu windows and doors to the commercial and trade sectors. The company has established a strong presence in the commercial sector with its high-quality PVCu products, but currently lack an in-house aluminum offering, which is increasingly favored for modern architectural designs. With 25 employees, Fast Frame generated sales of approx. GBP 7m and higher profitability than the Inwido average in FY2024/2025.

"By acquiring Fast Frame, we can integrate products from Inwido's business unit Dekko into their portfolio, allowing us to capture a broader share of the commercial market", says Fredrik Meuller, Inwido CEO and continues; "Fast Frame and Dekko have had a professional relationship for many years, where Dekko has supplied aluminum windows and doors to several different Fast Frame projects, mainly in the commercial sector. The acquisition offers a unique opportunity to enhance Inwido's market position to meet the evolving needs and demands within commercial construction."

Inwido acquires 85 percent of the shares in Fast Frame upfront from the owners, with a call/put option to acquire the remaining 15 percent in early 2028. The purchase price is based on an EBITDA multiple of 4.2x based on the financial year that ended 31 July 2025.

About Inwido:

Inwido improves people's lives indoors with windows and doors. As Europe's leading window group, Inwido's business concept is to develop and sell the market's best customized window and door solutions through a decentralized structure and with a focus on the consumer-driven market in order to create long-term sustainable growth, organically and through acquisitions. Inwido consists of 36 business units with approximately 4,700 employees in twelve countries. In 2024 group sales amounted to SEK 8.8 billion with an operating EBITA margin of 10.8 percent. Inwido has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Follow Inwido on LinkedIn.