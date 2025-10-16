Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Stoney Caldera Project ("SCP"), located along the Great Copper-Gold Corridor, directly along strike to the northeast of the Great Burnt Project and southwest of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead Project. The SCP was acquired through direct staking and consists of nine minerals licences encompassing a total of 611 claim units.

The new SCP has multiple high-grade Copper and Gold occurrences with grab samples from local float and subcrop returning values ranging from trace up to 6.41g/t Au, 0.42% Cu, and 2.1ppm Ag. These samples are described as semi-massive sulphides of pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite in a chlorite-rich matrix. Other significant zones include grab samples in outcrop grading from trace up to 2.74% copper and 0.087% cobalt, with apparent strike length of ~25 m in an area of limited exposure and have never been drill tested.

The SCP complements Benton's Great Burnt, Dominion, and Victoria West Projects which all have excellent geology and mineral endowment potential that are proximal to gold and Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposits.

A map of highlights and descriptions showing Benton's projects is below (see Figure 1).

Highlights for Benton's Projects Include:

Large land holdings in Newfoundland, one of Canada's hottest mining jurisdictions

Proximal to Equinox Gold, Canterra Minerals Corporation, Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Dominion Lake project hosts new high-grade base metal and gold showings surrounding Canterra's Daniel's Pond and Bobby's Pond VMS deposits and lies just 8 km north of Equinox Gold

Victoria West situated directly along strike to the west from Equinox Gold's Valentine Gold mine and less than 2 km from drilling at the Frank Zone which cut 172.8 m grading 2.43g/t Au, including 90.9 m grading 3.84g/t Au

The new Stoney Caldera Project is host to multiple untested areas of high-grade gold and copper and sits along the same structural corridor as Benton's Great Burnt Lake and South Pond deposits

Wide intercepts of high-grade copper at the Great Burnt deposit over 950 m strike

Wide intercepts of Gold over 2.7 km at the South Pond deposit

Figure 1: Benton Resources Key Projects Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/270588_99a40e0e9482a862_002full.jpg

The Company is currently awaiting further Gold and Base metal results from its ongoing drilling, mapping and prospecting campaigns. In addition, permitting for trenching work to expose any new zones and areas of interest for mapping and channel sampling, in preparation for additional drilling later in the season.

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."



