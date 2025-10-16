Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQW) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drill hole RDP-25-011 intersected 112.2m of 1.35% copper equivalent* ("CuEq") or 2.02 g/t gold equivalent** ("AuEq") within 405.0 m of 0.71% CuEq or 1.06 g/t AuEq from the Day target at the Company's 100% owned RDP copper-gold project ("RDP"). RDP is located in B.C.'s Golden Horseshoe at the southern end of the Toodoggone district, 40km west of the Company's flagship Kliyul ("Kliyul") copper-gold project (see Figure 1).

Drilling Highlights

Five drill holes, totaling 2,156 m, were completed at RDP and were focused on the Day target.

Starting near surface, drill hole RDP-25-011 returned 112.2m of 1.35% CuEq* or 2.02 g/t AuEq** (0.76% copper, 0.86 g/t gold, and 3.16 g/t Ag) within 405.0 m of 0.71% CuEq* or 1.06 g/t AuEq** (0.44% copper, 0.38 g/t Au and 1.87 g/t silver) at the Day target (see Table 1 and Figure 2).

This is the best CuEq intercept ever recorded at RDP, surpassing the previous best intercept of 107.2 m of 1.39% CuEq* or 2.06 g/t AuEq** (0.63% copper, 1.10 g/t gold, and 2.91 g/t silver) within 497.2m of 0.66% CuEq* or 0.98 g/t AuEq** (0.37%Cu, 0.40 g/t Au, 1.60 g/t Ag), which was returned in drill hole RDP-22-005 (see news release dated October 25, 2022).

The intercept in drill hole RDP-25-011 also contains three noteworthy high-grade intervals: 22.2 m of 2.20% CuEq* or 3.29 g/t AuEq** from 4.8 m, 32.0 m of 2.06% CuEq* or 3.08 AuEq** from 85.0 m, and 19.0 m of 2.68% CuEq* or 4.01 AuEq** from 346.0 m.

Results from the remaining three drill holes, RDP-25-012, RDP-25-013, and RDP-25-014, are pending.

Quote

"The 2025 drill program at RDP was a huge success," said Blaine Monaghan President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "At the beginning of the drill program, we decided upon three goals: follow up on drill hole RDP-22-005, which returned one of B.C.'s best copper-gold intervals in 2022; confirm that the porphyry copper-gold mineralization in RDP-22-005 is hosted in an eastward-striking, steeply northward-dipping tabular body; and test the western magnetic lobe. The 2025 drill program at RDP achieved all these goals. The copper equivalent intercept in drill hole RDP-25-011 was better than the copper equivalent intercept in drill hole RDP-22-005; drill holes RDP-25-012 and RDP-25-013 confirmed the geometry of porphyry copper-gold mineralization encountered in RDP-22-005; and drill hole RDP-25-014 confirmed that the western magnetic lobe hosts mineralization. We look forward to reporting the remaining results."

Figure 1

Location of RDP and Kliyul

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/270648_2f7750f0e45f68d4_001full.jpg

Figure 2

RDP Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/270648_2f7750f0e45f68d4_002full.jpg

Table 1

RDP Assay Results Highlights

Hole From(m) To(m) Width(m) Cu(%) Au(g/t) Ag(g/t) CuEq( %)* AuEq (g/t) ** RDP-25-10 2.2 5.0 2.8 0.90 0.71 3.12 1.40 2.08 RDP-25-11 4.8 409.8 405.0 0.44 0.38 1.87 0.71 1.06 includes 4.8 27.0 22.2 1.49 1.00 5.86 2.20 3.29 and 4.8 117.0 112.2 0.76 0.86 3.16 1.35 2.02 and 4.8 139.7 134.9 0.66 0.74 2.78 1.18 1.77 and 85.0 117.0 32.0 0.87 1.73 4.05 2.06 3.08 includes 156.0 194.0 38.0 0.40 0.23 1.37 0.56 0.84 and 150.9 278.0 127.1 0.30 0.12 1.09 0.39 0.58 includes 346.0 383.0 37.0 1.05 0.97 5.38 1.74 2.60 and 346.0 365.0 19.0 1.53 1.63 8.17 2.68 4.01 and 346.0 409.8 63.8 0.69 0.58 3.39 1.11 1.65 *CuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x AuR/CuR x $Au x 0.032151) + (Ag(g/t) x AgR/CuR x $Ag x 0.032151)) / ($Cu x 22.0462).

**AuEq = ((Au(g/t) x $Au x 0.032151) + ((Cu%) x CuR/AuR x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Ag(g/t) x AgR/CuR x $Ag x 0.032151)) / ($Au x 0.032151).

Commodity prices: $Cu = US$4.60/lb, $Au = US$2,600/oz., and Ag = US$30.00/oz.

There has been no metallurgical recovery testing on RDP mineralization.

The Company estimates copper recoveries (CuR) of 80%, gold recoveries (AuR) of 60%, and silver recoveries (AgR) of 60%

Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs per tonne, 0.032151 = Au g/t to troy oz per tonne, and 0.032151 = Ag g/t to troy oz per tonne.

2025 RDP Drill Program

The 2025 drill program at RDP was focused on the Day target with the objective of following up on drill hole RDP-22-005, confirming that the porphyry Cu-Au-Ag mineralization intersected in RDP-22-005 is hosted in an east-northeast-striking, steeply northward-dipping tabular body, and testing the western magnetic lobe.

Figure 3

2025 Day Target Drill Hole Locations on MVI magnetics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/270648_2f7750f0e45f68d4_003full.jpg

RDP-25-010, the first drill hole of the 2025 exploration program, was located 40 m southwest of RDP-22-005. RDP-25-010 was drilled at an azimuth of 60o degrees and dip of 72o. A stockwork of quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite veins was encountered from 2.2 to 5.0m returning 2.8 m of 1.40 % CuEq* and 2.08 g/t AuEq** (0.90% Cu, 0.71 g/t Au and 3.12 g/t Ag) (Table 1) however, a late mineral intrusive was intersected from 5m to 175.5m and the hole was terminated.

RDP-25-011 was drilled from the same location at an azimuth of 48o degrees and dip of 65o to a depth of 431 m and cut underneath and to the northwest of RDP-22-005. Patchy potassic alteration (k-feldspar-magnetite) was intersected as well as intervals of strong quartz-magnetite sulphide veining, chalcopyrite+/- bornite mineralization (see Figure 4) hosted in early-mineral monzodiorite and hydrothermal breccia, extending mineralization to the north of RDP-22-005 by a minimum of 35m, with mineralization still being open to the north.

Figure 4

RDP-25-011 Drill Photos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/270648_2f7750f0e45f68d4_004full.jpg

RDP-25-012 (48o /- 65o /363m length) and RDP-25-013 (160o /- 70o /582m length) were drilled from a site 170m northeast of RDP-22-005 to test the interpreted tabular porphyry Cu-Au mineralization geometry between RDP-22-005 and RDP-23-007, which was collared 300m NE of RDP-22-005 and ended in 19.0 m of 0.45% CuEq* or 0.67 g/t AuEq** (0.32% copper, 0.19 g/t gold, and 1.08 g/t silver)(see new release dated November 23, 2023). Chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization hosted in early-mineral, potassically-altered monzodiorite intrusive rocks and hydrothermal breccia were intersected (see Figures 5 and 6), which confirmed the concept of a tabular geometry. Copper-sulphide mineralization was intersected to a vertical depth of 500m in RDP-25-013 and it remains open.

Figure 5

RDP-25-012 Drill Photos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/270648_2f7750f0e45f68d4_005full.jpg

Figure 6

RDP-25-013 Drill Photos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/270648_2f7750f0e45f68d4_006full.jpg

RDP-25-014, the final drill hole of the 2025 RDP drill program, was designed to test the western magnetic lobe for copper-gold mineralization (see Figure 3). RDP-25-14 was drilled at an azimuth of 335o degrees and dip of 65o to a depth of 604m. Chalcopyrite-pyrite and chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization occur as disseminations, and with quartz-carbonate and epidote-actinolite veins cross-cutting potassium-feldspar and magnetite-altered monzodioritic intrusions (Figure 11).

Figure 7

RDP-25-014 Drill Core Photos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/270648_2f7750f0e45f68d4_007full.jpg

QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control)

Pacific Ridge's 2025 exploration program was managed by Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. of Vancouver, B.C. The drill contractor was Dorado Drilling Ltd. of Vernon, B.C. Half-core NQ (47.6 mm) sawed samples from continuous intervals throughout the reported drill holes were sealed on site and shipped to ALS Global Laboratories ("ALS") preparation lab in Terrace, BC. Fire assay and multielement analyses were completed at ALS Minerals analytical laboratory in North Vancouver. Drill core was crushed, pulverized and analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid dissolution followed by ICP-MS (ME-MS61) with over limits by ore grade four-acid dissolution followed by ICP-AES (OG62), with a 30 g sample analyzed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23). Blanks and commercially certified reference materials were inserted blind into the sample stream with an overall insertion rate of 8%. Crush duplicates are inserted at a rate of 2.5%. Pulp and crush duplicates are inserted at 5% insertion rate by the laboratory. The QAQC results are reviewed as batches are returned from the laboratory and appropriate actions are implemented where required. The QA/QC results for the reported drill holes are acceptable.

About Pacific Ridge

A Fiore Group company, Pacific Ridge's goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper exploration company. The Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure, is the Company's flagship project. In addition to Kliyul, Pacific Ridge's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in B.C. The Company would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and approved by. Danette Schwab, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270648

SOURCE: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.