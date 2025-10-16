Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: 924838 | ISIN: US5261071071 | Ticker-Symbol: LXI
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 15:47
454,20 Euro
+0,29 % +1,30
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
448,80455,5015:16
448,80455,5015:16
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 12:45 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lennox International Inc.: Lennox Completes Acquisition of NSI Industries' HVAC Division

Lennox expands HVAC parts and supplies portfolio with the DuroDyne and Supco brands to better serve residential and commercial customers

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, today announced that it has completed the purchase of the HVAC Division of NSI Industries, including the Duro Dyne and Supco brand platforms.

"This acquisition enhances our ability to support residential and commercial customers throughout the entire HVAC value chain," said Alok Maskara, Chief Executive Officer of Lennox. "By integrating respected brands like Duro Dyne and Supco into our portfolio, we are expanding our parts and supplies offerings in direct response to customer demand for more comprehensive solutions."

Duro Dyne and Supco offer a robust portfolio of HVAC parts and supplies that complement Lennox's existing residential and commercial offerings.

Maskara added, "We are excited to welcome the Duro Dyne and Supco teams to Lennox. Our shared values will help us to integrate seamlessly to further enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive lifecycle solutions to our customers. By strengthening our distribution capabilities and broadening our product portfolio, we're positioning Lennox to deliver greater value across the full customer journey from equipment and installation to service and preventative maintenance. This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to strategic investment and long-term growth."

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. We are committed to sustainability and creating comfortable, healthier environments for residential and commercial customers. Our innovative portfolio includes cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, along with a comprehensive range of HVAC parts, supplies, and services that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.