Blue Sky Uranium Corp.: Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK), (FSE: MAL2), (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed an induced polarization (pole-dipole electrical tomography ("ET")) geophysical survey at the Ivana Gap target, located between the Company's Ivana Deposit and Ivana Central target within the Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Río Negro Province, Argentina (Figure 1). The properties hosting the Ivana Gap and Ivana Central targets are held by Blue Sky via its 100% owned subsidiary, Minera Cielo Azul S.A. ("MCA").

The single line ET survey has delineated a 1,400-metre wide chargeability anomaly at the Ivana Gap target, approximately 30 to 60 metres below surface, that is interpreted to relate to the northerly extension of the REDOX front trend related to the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit (Figure 2). Its position, midway between the Ivana Deposit and Ivana Central, supports the interpretation of a continuous redox front trend linking these two targets. The results highlight Ivana Gap as a key area for follow-up exploration.

Nikolaos Cacos, Blue Sky President & CEO commented, "Geophysical surveys have proven highly effective at Amarillo Grande, first guiding our discoveries in 2017 and now advancing our work at Ivana Gap. The new ET survey highlights an intriguing anomaly suggesting we could find mineralization extending to the north of the Ivana Deposit in this area. We look forward to testing this prospective target with our next phase of exploration drilling."

The objective of the ET survey was to refine targets for drilling by tracing the subsurface extent of the organic-rich sandstone/REDOX front between the Ivana Deposit and the Ivana Central target. The results of this geophysical survey will help guide part of an upcoming diamond drill program that is now being planned and is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The geophysical and drilling programs described herein are being funded by Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA") the joint venture company ("JVCO") established to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project. Under the terms of the definitive agreement announced on December 2, 2024 IMSA has the exclusive right and option ("Call Option") to acquire up to a 100% interest in certain exploration targets ("Exploration Targets") at Amarillo Grande. To exercise this right, IMSA must incur certain funding obligations over the six-year term of the Call Option, pay the relevant option price pursuant to the formula set out in the Call Option, and grant to MCA a 2% royalty on all Exploration Targets acquired under the Call Option.

Geophysical Program Detail

The ET survey at Ivana Gap was conducted by Geofisica Argentina S.A. using a pole-dipole array with 15 m electrode spacing. The survey used an Iris ELREC PRO 10-channel receiver (time-domain) and a VIP-5000 transmitter.

The program consisted of a single 5 kilometre line covering the central portion of the prospect, subparallel to the majority of lines from previous surveys at Ivana Central (Section L1) and at the Ivana deposit (Section Ivana VIII) (see Figure 2). The results show a broad chargeability anomaly over 1400m in width that is interpreted as the REDOX front horizon signature. Additionally, smaller chargeability anomalies are observed toward the eastern (right-hand) portion of the pseudo-section. These appear either deeper in the profile or as isolated subsurface highs. The main anomaly lies along the projected northwest trend extending from the Ivana Deposit in the south, northwest towards Ivana Central, where reduced carbonaceous alteration has been confirmed in drillhole cuttings.

Many of the historical ET geophysical lines over the Ivana deposits were either not processed for chargeability or did not detect significant anomalies. However, a clear 600m wide chargeability anomaly was observed on line Ivana VIII that was completed on the northern flank of the Ivana deposit, as shown in Figure 2.

Qualified Persons

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi, CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Ivana Minerales S.A.

Ivana Minerales S.A. is the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and its partner Abatare Spain, S.L.U. to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit in Rio Negro Province of Argentina. The activities of JVCO are subject to the earn-in transaction (the "Agreement") in which COAM will fund cumulative expenditures of US$35 million to acquire a 49.9% indirect equity interest in the Ivana deposit, and then has the further right to earn up to an 80% equity interest in JVCO by completion of a feasibility study and funding the costs and expenditures up to US$160,000,000 to develop and construct the project to commercial production, subject to the terms and conditions in the Agreement. JVCO also has a Call Option to acquire a 100% interest in all or part of certain exploration targets owned by Blue Sky's 100% held subsidiary, subject to certain conditions. For additional details, please refer to the News Release dated February 27, 2025, as well as the Company's latest Financial Statements & MD&A available at blueskyuranium.com.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has demonstrated potential to host an in-situ recovery uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

