Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 21:02
0,370 Euro
-0,43 % -0,002
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3680,37915:17
0,3610,37615:17
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 13:42 Uhr
141 Leser
GAC Launches AION V in Finland, Expanding Presence in European Electric Vehicle Market

MUNICH, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, 2025, GAC Group officially launched its global strategic electric SUV, the AION V, in Finland, making it the third European market to welcome GAC vehicles and underscoring a significant milestone in the company's European Market Plan. This launch strengthens the presence of high-quality Chinese electric vehicles within the Nordic region.

AION V's entry into Finland is pivotal to GAC's pan-European strategy, which accelerated following the signing of a global partnership agreement with Inchcape at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. This alliance leverages Inchcape's mature sales and service network together with GAC's advanced technology, enabling Finnish and European consumers to benefit from the strengths of both companies. Finland is the first market in their collaboration, with further expansion planned into additional European countries.

Designed to meet Finland's priorities for sustainability, safety, and spaciousness, AION V offers compelling advantages in technology and user experience. The vehicle earned the 2025 Euro NCAP five-star safety rating, confirming its leadership in automotive safety. Boasting a WLTP range of 510 kilometers and supporting ultra-fast charging-just 24 minutes from 10% to 80%-AION V, together with Finland's growing charger network, removes range anxiety for EV owners.

Featuring a spacious interior supported by a 2,775-mm wheelbase and a 427-liter trunk capacity, AION V is ideal for diverse lifestyles, from family travel to outdoor adventures. Addressing long-term reliability, the model offers an 8-year/160,000 kilometer vehicle warranty, alongside an 8-year/200,000 kilometer battery warranty-reassuring customers about durability and reducing ownership costs. The launch brings "beyond-class configuration at an affordable price," positioning AION V as an attractive choice in the Nordic EV market.

Since debuting its "European Market Plan" at the Paris Motor Show, GAC has designated Europe as a strategic core market, entering Poland, Portugal, and Finland in rapid succession. By 2028, GAC aims for full coverage throughout Europe, supported by ongoing efforts in channel development, service system enhancement, and industrial chain integration.

With an expanding product portfolio and upgraded support networks, GAC is well-positioned to deliver distinct, high-value mobility experiences to European customers and play an essential role in driving the evolution of the global automotive industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798089/PHOTO_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-launches-aion-v-in-finland-expanding-presence-in-european-electric-vehicle-market-302586261.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
