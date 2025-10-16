Inventus Mining Corp.: Inventus Accelerates Growth at Pardo: Phase 2 Drilling Commences as Bulk Sample Processing Nears

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Phase 2 drill program has commenced at the 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The new program marks an exciting next step in advancing Pardo toward its first resource estimate and future production permitting.

Highlights

Phase 2 drilling underway: 98 shallow holes planned totalling approximately 2,500 metres designed to expand and confirm continuity of the flat-lying gold mineralization at Pardo.



Building toward a maiden resource: New drilling follows up on one of the thickest mineralized intersections to date (See Sept 4 th , 2025) and provides data for the project's first mineral resource estimate.



, 2025) and provides data for the project's first mineral resource estimate. Bulk sample processing imminent: 5,000-tonne 007 North bulk sample scheduled for processing at McEwen Inc's Stock Mill on November 1, 2025, providing a key milestone validating grade, recoveries and near-term cash flow potential.



Phase 2 Drilling Underway

The Phase 2 program will consist of 98 shallow holes totalling approximately 2,500 metres designed to test the continuity of the shallow and flat-lying gold mineralization towards the northwest and southeast (see Figure 1). The program will build on earlier drilling results where hole PD-25-87 intersected the thickest mineralized zones identified to date that returned 6.47 metres of 2.16 gpt gold including 2.65 metres of 3.87 gpt gold and a high-grade core returning 0.85 metres of 9.41 gpt gold (see Sept 4th, 2025).

The objective of this drilling phase is to expand and demonstrate continuity of the near-surface gold mineralization, which will provide additional data for an initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) on the project. The MRE will serve as the foundation for the Company's planned Mine Production Permit, which Inventus aims to complete within the next 12 months to transition from bulk sampling to surface strip mine production.

The flat-lying, near-surface gold mineralization at Pardo allows for rapid, low-cost, and highly efficient drilling, enabling Inventus to quickly expand the mineralized footprint and fast-track the project.

Bulk Sample Program Update

Inventus would like to report that it has received a revised date from McEwen Inc. for processing the 4,816-tonne 007 North bulk sample at the Stock Mill which is now scheduled for November 1, 2025.

Grade control drilling of the 007 North Bulk Sample returned a weighted average grade and thickness of 3.84 gpt gold and 1.82 metres (see news June 4, 2025).

The Company views its bulk sampling program as a key milestone to confirm grade and recoveries of the Pardo gold mineralization and provide potential cash flow to support ongoing exploration.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration comments: "It's an exciting time for Inventus. Our Phase 2 drill program is targeting the thickest gold intersections we've seen to date. These shallow holes are designed to continue expanding the footprint of mineralization and provide additional data for Pardo's first resource estimate. At the same time, the upcoming bulk sample processing will demonstrate the project's strong economics and mark a major milestone establishing Pardo as a potential near-term, surface-mining operation."

Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (gpt Au) of the approximately 2-metre-thick gold-bearing reef at the Pardo project with Lidar background. Locations of the planned phase 2 drill holes and bulk sampling sites outlined with blue circles and black boxes.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 205 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus' President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

