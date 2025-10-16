Tokenwell Platforms Inc.: Tokenwell Announces Integration of its Platform with Crypto.com Exchange to Expand Retail Access to Crypto Baskets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company"), a public digital asset platform focused on index-based crypto investing, today announced a strategic integration of its platform with Crypto.com Exchange, marking Tokenwell's first major exchange partnership.

This collaboration is intended to enable everyday investors to connect their Crypto.com Exchange accounts directly through Tokenwell, allowing them to access diversified crypto baskets designed by CoinDesk Indices and Coin Metrics. Through a direct API integration, users can buy, manage, and sell professionally structured crypto baskets while keeping their assets securely on Crypto.com Exchange.

The partnership represents a key milestone in Tokenwell's mission to make professional-grade crypto investing simple, secure, and accessible worldwide. It also underscores Tokenwell's commitment to working with established industry leaders to expand distribution and user reach across regulated markets.

U.S. Launch Live

The Tokenwell app is now live for U.S. residents and available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Investors can link their Crypto.com Exchange accounts and invest in Tokenwell's diversified crypto baskets in just a few taps, with all purchases denominated in USD.

European Expansion Next

Following its U.S. rollout, Tokenwell plans to expand into Europe, beginning with Germany as its first market. The EUR support is expected to go live on or about October 31, 2025.

Executive Commentary

"This partnership with Crypto.com marks an important milestone in Tokenwell's journey to democratize access to professional-grade crypto investing," said Timothy Burgess, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Tokenwell. "By integrating directly with a Tier-1 global exchange, we're enabling everyday investors to access diversified crypto baskets safely and easily through a platform they already trust."

"Our collaboration with Tokenwell reinforces Crypto.com's commitment to broadening access to digital assets through trusted partnerships. Together, we're making institutional-quality crypto investing tools available to retail investors globally." said Karl Turner, Director, Crypto.com Exchange.

Option Amendment

The Company announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, it has amended the vesting provisions for 1,000,000 stock options. Previously the options had the following vesting schedule: one-quarter (1/4) to vest every six months beginning on the date that is six (6) months from the award date. The 1,000,000 stock options remain exercisable at $0.32, however, the amended vesting provisions are as follows: the options will vest in one-quarter (1/4) installments every three (3) months, commencing three (3) months after the date of grant. The terms and conditions of the previously granted 225,000 stock options also granted on the same date remain unchanged.

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on IOS or Android. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Discord, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Learn more at https://crypto.com.

