Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in assistive mobility devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Jones as Director of U.S. Sales, effective immediately.

Mr. Jones brings over 30 years of executive sales and marketing experience in the complex rehabilitation and durable medical equipment (DME) sectors. His career includes senior roles at Drive Medical, Merits Healthcare, Quantum Rehab (Pride Mobility), Bodypoint, and National Seating & Mobility, where he developed extensive relationships across providers, payers, manufacturers, and group purchasing organizations.

Mr. Jones has led national sales teams, managed continuing-education programs for Assistive Technology Professionals (ATPs), and executed multi-channel growth strategies resulting in expanded product adoption and increased market penetration throughout the United States .

As Director of U.S. Sales, Mr. Jones will oversee the expansion of Cheelcare's dealer and clinical network across key regional markets, focusing on enhancing product availability and end-user support for the Company's Companion power-assist device and the upcoming U.S. launch of Curio, its robotic complex rehab power wheelchair. His appointment follows the recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) update to the language of power mobility coding (HCPCS E0986) that now opens the door for Companion to qualify for submission under approved funding categories- which will significantly improve access to reimbursement and expand opportunities for U.S. distribution.

"Dave's industry expertise and long-standing relationships with major rehabilitation networks will be instrumental as we scale our presence in the U.S. market," said Allan Boyd, VP of Growth at Cheelcare. "With the recent CMS coding change, and the soon-to-launch Curio, his network and knowledge of the U.S. market will help us accelerate adoption and ensure that more users can access our innovative solutions to enhance their mobility and independence."

Mr. Jones added:

"Cheelcare's technology brings an unprecedented new level of versatility to the complex rehab market. I'm excited to help build the partnerships that make these solutions accessible to clinicians, dealers, and consumers across the United States."

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life.

