Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) today announced the launch of "Power in the Periphery," a new disease education campaign for healthcare professionals (HCPs) to raise awareness and deepen scientific understanding of the pathophysiology underlying neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) associated with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). The initiative was introduced at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS), held in Honolulu, Hawaii, October 5-9, 2025.

"The 'Power in the Periphery' campaign underscores our ongoing commitment to advancing education for healthcare professionals about the complex mechanisms underlying nOH," said Rick E Winningham, Chief Executive Officer, Theravance Biopharma. "Through this initiative, we aim to deepen scientific understanding of nOH, particularly in the context of MSA, and foster meaningful engagement with clinicians on this challenging condition."

nOH is a serious disorder that can significantly disrupt daily life, causing symptoms such as lightheadedness, fainting, fatigue, blurry vision, weakness, trouble concentrating, and head and neck pain. It is often seen in neurodegenerative disorders such as MSA. In MSA, neurodegeneration primarily affects the central nervous system, while many peripheral nerves that control blood pressure remain functional.With the launch of this educational initiative, Theravance aims to advance scientific understanding of MSA-related nOH and increase awareness of this debilitating condition.

To learn more about neurogenic orthostatic hypotension and its impact on patients with Multiple System Atrophy, please visit www.nOHUncovered.com.

About Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and Symptomatic Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (nOH)

MSA is a progressive brain disorder that affects movement and balance and disrupts the function of the autonomic nervous system. The autonomic nervous system controls body functions that are mostly involuntary. One of the most frequent autonomic symptoms associated with MSA is a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing (nOH).1 There are approximately 50,000 MSA patients in the US2 and 70-90% of MSA patients experience nOH symptoms.3 Despite available therapies, many MSA patients remain symptomatic with nOH.4

Neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) is a rare disorder defined as a fall in systolic blood pressure of ?20?mm Hg or diastolic blood pressure of ?10?mm Hg, within 3?minutes of standing. Severely affected patients are unable to stand for more than a few seconds because of their decrease in blood pressure, leading to cerebral hypoperfusion and syncope. A debilitating condition, nOH results in a range of symptoms including dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, fatigue, blurry vision, weakness, trouble concentrating, and head and neck pain.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma aims to transform the treatment of specialty respiratory and neurologic diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of Medicines that Make a Difference in patients' and caregivers' lives.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, THERAVANCE and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries).

1 https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/multiple-system-atrophy/.

2 UCSD Neurological Institute (25K-75K, with ~10K new cases per year); NIH National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (15K-50K).

3 Delveinsight MSA Market Forecast (2023); Symptoms associated with orthostatic hypotension in pure autonomic failure and multiple systems atrophy, CJ Mathias (1999).

4 Data on file. MSA Natural History Statistics, NYU September 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251016975335/en/

Contacts:

investor.relations@theravance.com

650-808-4045