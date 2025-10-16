

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate increased further in September to the highest level in four years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate rose to 4.0 percent in September from 3.9 percent in August. Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since September 2021, when it was 4.1 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



There were 409,000 unemployed people in September, up from 401,000 a month ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, increased to 8.8 percent in September from 8.6 percent in August.



