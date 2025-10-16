In the Green - Premarket Gainers

rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (RYOJ) - up 134% at $5.09 Linkage Global Inc (LGCB) - up 101% at $3.33 MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) - up 87% at $2.46 Auddia Inc. (AUUD) - up 23% at $2.54 SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) - up 16% at $4.99 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) - up 13% at $157.44 AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (ATMV) - up 11% at $13.09 New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) - up 10% at $3.71 Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) - up 9% at $24.80 Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) - up 9% at $6.90

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) - down 40% at $2.23 Pinnacle Food Group Limited (PFAI) - down 25% at $3.41 American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) - down 22% at $6.91 Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - down 20% at $6.15 TechCreate Group Ltd. (TCGL) - down 14% at $4.14 PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) - down 13% at $6.43 Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) - down 13% at $4.73 ATIF Holdings Limited (ZBAI) - down 11% at $9.28 Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) - down 7% at $2.62 Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (COOT) - down 6% at $2.46

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.