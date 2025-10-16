Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to provide and updated exploration model for its flagship Copper Keg porphyry copper project in the Kamloops mining Division, BC. The project covers 6,628 ha located at the northern end of the Guichon batholith, approximately 20 kms north of the porphyry copper deposits in the Highland Valley Copper ("HVC") district currently being mined by Teck Resources Limited. Highlights of the Exploration model are outlined below.

Highlights:

Whole rock and trace element geochemistry and petrographic studies have identified several outcrops of Guichon Creek batholith which exhibit the petrographic and chemical signatures like the Skeena and Bethsaida intrusive phases of the Guichon Creek in the HVC.

Outcrops of the Nicola volcanics and Guichon Creek intrusive in the northern portion of the project exhibit the alteration patterns that would typically be observed in a porphyry copper system,potassic over printed by propylitic followed by a later stage of strong to intense phyllic alteration. Outcrops of the Nicola Volcanics exhibit the strongest potassic alteration.

Three outcrops of intrusive breccia were located in the Guichon Creek intrusive.

Widespread fracture, quartz veinlets, blebs and streaks of pyrite +/- trace chalcopyrite mineralization occur in the Nicola Volcanics and in several outcrop of the Guichon Creek intrusive.

Jevin Werbes, CEO, commented, "Our systematic approach to the 2025 field season located geological features that have significantly enhanced the porphyry potential of the Copper Keg project and the northern part of the Guichon Creek batholith. The identification of later-stage intrusive phases and dikes of the Guichon Creek batholith associated with the porphyry copper deposits in the HVC combined with the strong to intense porphyry style alteration underlain by an open-ended positive chargeability anomaly and the mineralogical associations suggest an evolving (i.e., pyrite replacing magnetite) porphyry system. Our plans include a 14-line km deep penetrating chargeability/resistivity geophysical survey to delineate the dimensions and morphology of the positive chargeability anomaly and additional detailed geological mapping, sampling, petrographic studies and whole rock and trace element geochemistry to better interpret the additional geophysical data. Logistical planning for the geophysical survey is progressing."

The 2025 field work focused on the northern portion of the project and covered an area along the Nicola Volcanic/Guichon Creek contact and a large zone of intensely silicified Nicola Volcanics that exhibit zones of variably leached clay rich, strong limonite staining and pyrite +/- copper mineralization referred to as the Gossan zone. A similar gossan zone located approximately 600m to the west has not been explored.

Geology:

The Phase 1 field work supported by petrology and whole rock and trace element geochemistry has identified a variably altered suite of porphyritic and non-porphyritic Quartz Diorite and Granodiorite phases of the Guichon Creek hosting three intrusive breccias. The Nicola Volcanics unit comprises flows of Dacite and Quartz Latite composition and porphyritic Andesite dikes. Eight of the samples are so strongly altered that it is difficult to reliably assign a protolith.

Comparison of the petrographic, whole rock and trace element geochemical data from 13 intrusive samples from Copper Keg to the intrusive phases of the Guichon Creek batholith indicate strong geochemical similarities with the Chataway, Border, Guichon, Bethsaida, Skeena, and QFPP intrusive phases of the Guichon Creek batholith in the HVC. Several samples of the intrusive from Copper Keg exhibit mineralogical, whole rock and trace element similarities to the late-stage Bethsaida and Skeena intrusive phases that host the porphyry copper deposits in the HVC. The data suggests a more complex intrusive activity in this portion of the Guichon Creek batholith than previously reported. The comparison between the Copper Keg project and the HVC was sourced from "Petrogenesis and Magmatic Evolution of the Guichon Creek Batholith: Highland Valley Porphyry Cu +/- (Mo) District, South-Central British Columbia" by D'Angelo, et. al (2017) in the Economic Geology Publication from the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG).

Alteration:

Field mapping and petrologic studies on 25 selected samples of the Nicola Volcanic and Guichon Creek intrusives have identified widespread alterations patterns typically observed in porphyry copper systems. Mineralogical assemblages used to identify the successive alteration phases observed at Copper Keg are:

Potassic : plagioclase replaced by potassium feldspar, secondary biotite, hydrothermal magnetite, and silicification

: plagioclase replaced by potassium feldspar, secondary biotite, hydrothermal magnetite, and silicification Propylitic : epidote and prehnite (most-commonly as veins), actinolite in vein selvages

: epidote and prehnite (most-commonly as veins), actinolite in vein selvages Phyllic : plagioclase replaced by strong to intense sericitization, muscovite and abundant late-stage pyrite

: plagioclase replaced by strong to intense sericitization, muscovite and abundant late-stage pyrite Sodic: albitic rimming feldspars

The Quartz Diorite - Granodiorite suite of samples of which three are interpreted to be intrusive breccias are composed of variably sericite ±epidote altered plagioclase with interstitial (mainly primary) quartz, and variable biotite and hornblende altered respectively to chlorite-prehnite and chlorite-epidote, with accessory magnetite altered to sphene/rutile/hematite-trace apatite.

The Dacite - Quartz Latite - Andesite Porphyry suite of samples is composed of plagioclase, mafic and local quartz phenocrysts in groundmass of plagioclase-quartz-shreddy mafics with accessory rutile-sphene-hematite-apatite.

The eight samples of uncertain protolith are composed of varying ratios of plagioclase, quartz, and a range of minerals including significant pyrite (rare trace chalcopyrite), muscovite, secondary magnetite, actinolite, prehnite, epidote and tourmaline (pale dravite to dark schorl?).

The Alteration suites vary widely from propylitic characterized by chlorite-sericite-epidote-prehnite-rutile/sphene-hematite-minor pyrite, through transitional propylitic/potassic or sodic with secondary albite/oligoclase, actinolite, rare carbonate, locally gypsum (veinlets only) to more significant potassic or silicic-potassic with the addition of secondary quartz, biotite, local magnetite, Fe rich epidote, actinolite, and significant sulfides (mainly pyrite; rare chalcopyrite) and tourmaline.

Of the 25 samples submitted, 16 samples, show weak to strong phyllic (sericite muscovite or locally clay?/sericite, pyrite, rutile) overprint. Pyrite is common (up to ~10%) in the most strongly altered samples, with very rare to trace chalcopyrite.

Mineralization:

Limonitic (after pyrite) stained quartz-sericite veins and quartz veinlets with secondary copper mineralization (malachite, chrysocolla) occur throughout the gossan zone. Widespread pyrite (+/- trace chalcopyrite) mineralization occurs in quartz veinlets, in fractures and as blebs, streaks and as disseminations in the gossan zone. Compilation of the current and historical exploration results outlined 23 copper showings in several areas within the Nicola Volcanics and Guichon Creek intrusive. Sparse quartz veinlets with trace chalcopyrite and quartz-malachite-chrysocolla veinlets are associated with pyrite mineralization in the Guichon Creek intrusive.

Chargeability/Resistivity:

The integration of the results of the 2021 deep penetrating geophysical survey into the compilation shows an open-ended northeast dipping zone of anomalous chargeability (>10mrads) underlying the strongly altered and pyritized gossan zone and the Nicola Volcanics and Guichon Creek contact. The anomaly measures approximately 1,500m east-west and ranges from 600 to 1,000m north-south and extends to the East into the Guichon Creek intrusive. A sample of the Nicola volcanics described as an intrusive breccia correlates with a positive chargeable signature that extends to surface from the underlying chargeability anomaly.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

______________________________

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States newswires.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this news release, including information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements". Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than historical fact, included herein, including, without limitations statements regarding future production, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, District Copper has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that District Copper has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards and the reliability of historical reports. While District Copper considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause District Copper's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the dimensions and shape of the gossan may not be as estimated; the veining, alteration and styles of mineralization may not be indicative of porphyry style mineralization; the results petrographic and geochemical studies and chargeability anomaly may not be accurate or represent a porphyry copper system; additional surface exploration programs may not be completed; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the outcrop sampling results; the geology, continuity, and concentration of the mineralization; the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing District Copper is disclosed in District Copper's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and District Copper disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270670

SOURCE: District Copper Corp