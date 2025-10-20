Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) (OTC Pink: CAXPF) ("District Copper") is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Reacher Gold LLC ("Reacher Gold"), a Nevada-based company specializing in base and precious metal exploration and development. This collaboration represents District Copper's initial entry in the United States' metals market and will leverage Reacher Gold's expertise to identify and assess high-potential copper, gold and silver assets across the U.S.

Reacher Gold brings insight into undervalued U.S. projects, including properties with historical production, verified stockpiles, and exploration upside in mining-friendly jurisdictions with infrastructure-ready access. The partnership positions District Copper to accelerate its U.S. expansion and uncover near-term production opportunities that complement its Canadian portfolio.

Jevin Werbes, CEO commented, "Reacher Gold's expertise in sourcing undervalued U.S. base and precious metals assets is a perfect match for District Copper's growth strategy, together, we can fast-track access to strategic projects with real assets, historical production, and near-term development potential - creating tangible value for our shareholders."

This partnership marks a step in District Copper's binational strategy, combining Canadian flagship projects with carefully selected U.S. assets to drive North American growth in base and precious metals.

About District Copper:

District Copper Corp. is a Canadian exploration company advancing its 100% owned Copper Keg project in British Columbia, Canada and is embarking on a binational precious and base metals strategy. The company focuses on unlocking near-term exploration value, advancing flagship exploration projects, and positioning as an exploration leader in North America's next phase of resource growth.

About Reacher Gold LLC:

Reacher Gold LLC is a Nevada-based precious metals reserve company specializing in identifying undervalued U.S. mineral exploration properties. Having access to a variety of mining projects from early stage exploration, to projects with historical production, verified stockpiles, and brownfields exploration potential in proven mining jurisdictions.

For More Information:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States newswires.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this news release, including information as to our strategic partnership strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward looking statements". Although management of District Copper believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than historical fact, included herein, including, without limitations statements regarding future production opportunities and project outcomes are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and District Copper does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, change in management's estimates or opinions, future circumstances or events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. District Copper cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by District Copper is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: recent market conditions, District Copper's ability to obtain regulatory approval, District's Coppers to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the District Copper is unaware of at this time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271019

SOURCE: District Copper Corp