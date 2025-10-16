Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Xenon Announces Appointment of Tucker Kelly as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced the appointment of Tucker Kelly as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Xenon senior executive team. Mr. Kelly is a proven executive who brings extensive strategic and commercial finance expertise, both in the U.S. and internationally, that will help the Company prepare for the anticipated commercialization of its lead candidate, azetukalner. Azetukalner is currently being studied broadly in three Phase 3 programs for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD).

"Tucker brings outstanding operational experience having successfully helped lead an organization through the transition to becoming a commercial company," said Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Xenon. "Together with our senior executive team, Tucker will be instrumental in our strategic approach to building out the necessary functions, strategies, systems, and infrastructure critical to our future commercial success, as we await topline data from X-TOLE2, our ongoing Phase 3 study of azetukalner in epilepsy, and prepare for our first anticipated drug approval."

"I am thrilled to join Xenon at such a critical juncture as the Company prepares to report topline results for the X-TOLE2 study and plans for the anticipated launch of azetukalner in epilepsy and beyond," said Mr. Kelly. "It is rewarding to be part of a team that has the potential to deliver life-changing therapeutics to patients, and I look forward to applying my experience positioning companies for successful commercialization and long-term growth."

Mr. Kelly is a strategic leader with more than 25 years of experience driving corporate and financial strategy for U.S. and international life sciences companies. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., now a wholly owned subsidiary of Ono Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd. As a senior executive at Deciphera, Mr. Kelly oversaw the growth of the company as it advanced from discovery to direct commercialization in the U.S. and abroad. In this role, he built and strengthened the company's investor base and led strategic financial planning related to Deciphera's corporate strategy and pipeline, culminating in its $2.4B acquisition by Ono in 2024. Before joining Deciphera, Mr. Kelly also served as CFO of various public and private life sciences companies including AdvanDx, Inc., deCODE genetics, Inc., and Critical Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to those roles, Mr. Kelly was a life sciences investment banker at Robertson Stephens and Canaccord Adams, and earlier in his career he was an attorney in the corporate and securities group of Foley Hoag LLP. Mr. Kelly received a B.S. in Foreign Service from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School.

Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

In connection with Mr. Kelly's appointment, effective October 15, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted Mr. Kelly an option to purchase 225,000 common shares at an exercise price of $41.90 per common share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common shares on October 15, 2025. The shares underlying the option vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of Mr. Kelly's start date (October 15, 2025) and 1/36th of the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter, such that the option will be fully vested by the fourth anniversary of the date of grant, subject to his continued service relationship with the Company. The option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the share option agreement and the terms of the Company's 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. Additionally, the Compensation Committee granted Mr. Kelly 30,000 restricted share units (RSUs), which will vest as to 25% of the underlying shares on each of the first four anniversaries of Mr. Kelly's start date, subject to Mr. Kelly's continued service relationship with the Company. The RSU grant is subject to the terms and conditions of the restricted share unit award agreement and the terms of the Company's 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon's lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including Kv7 and Nav1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

