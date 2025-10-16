Johnson & Johnson: TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO combination regimen significantly improves progression-free survival and overall survival versus standard of care

First Phase 3 study (MajesTEC-3) of an investigational combination to show benefit in PFS and OS in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma as early as second line

Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended unblinding the study based on statistically significant results

RARITAN, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), the worldwide leader in multiple myeloma therapies, today announced positive topline results from the investigational Phase 3 MajesTEC-3 study. The study evaluates the efficacy and safety of TECVAYLI® (teclistamab-cqyv) in combination with DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) versus investigator's choice of DARZALEX FASPRO, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone (DPd) or DARZALEX FASPRO, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (DVd) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who received one to three prior lines of therapy.1

At almost three years follow-up, the combination of TECVAYLI and DARZALEX FASPRO met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) (the time a treatment keeps a patient's cancer from progressing or death) and the results were statistically significant and superior to standard of care.2 The secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) was also statistically significant at this first interim analysis.2

"TECVAYLI is the most utilized BCMA bispecific in later lines of myeloma treatment, supported by extensive clinical and real-world evidence. These results demonstrate the clinical benefits of TECVAYLI in earlier lines when used in combination, as evidenced by meaningful progression-free survival and overall survival outcomes," said Maria-Victoria Mateos, M.D., Ph.D., Consultant Physician in Hematology, University Hospital of Salamanca.* "TECVAYLI and DARZALEX FASPRO uniquely work together to target both BCMA and CD38 simultaneously, priming and activating the immune system and eliminating myeloma cells."

MajesTEC-3 is the first Phase 3 study to show that the combination of TECVAYLI and DARZALEX FASPRO offers better PFS and OS than current standards of care.2 Based on these statistically significant results at the interim analysis, the IDMC recommended unblinding the study.2



"The MajesTEC-3 study results of TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO, two of our most important agents, demonstrate Johnson & Johnson's leadership in developing regimens with complementary and synergistic mechanisms of action for patients with multiple myeloma. We are confident this combination is poised to be a new standard of care option," said Yusri Elsayed, M.D., M.H.Sc., Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. "The increase in progression-free survival and overall survival is another example of how our portfolio is fundamentally transforming how patients with multiple myeloma are treated."

The overall safety profile of TECVAYLI administered in combination with DARZALEX FASPRO was consistent with the known safety profiles of each monotherapy.

The results of the Phase 3 MajesTEC-3 study will be presented at a future major medical meeting and shared with health authorities.

Additional data on the TECVAYLI and DARZALEX FASPRO combination

Recently presented results from the Phase 2 MajesTEC-5 study of the same investigational combination of TECVAYLI and DARZALEX FASPRO showed meaningful clinical efficacy. In transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, a 100 percent overall response rate was achieved when given as the first treatment after diagnosis.3 Additionally, all minimal residual disease (MRD)-evaluable patients were MRD negative at the end of the induction period and successful stem cell mobilization was completed in 96% of patients.3

About TECVAYLI

TECVAYLI (teclistamab-cqyv) is a first-in-class, bispecific T-cell engager antibody therapy that uses innovative science to activate the immune system by binding to the CD3 receptor expressed on the surface of T-cells and to the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells and some healthy B-lineage cells. TECVAYLI was approved by the U.S. FDA in October 2022 as an off-the-shelf (or ready-to-use) antibody that is administered as a subcutaneous treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 antibody.4

In February 2024, the U.S. FDA approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for TECVAYLI for a reduced dosing frequency of 1.5 mg/kg every two weeks in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have achieved and maintained a CR or better for a minimum of six months. Since FDA approval, more than 18,400 patients have been treated worldwide with TECVAYLI.

The European Commission (EC) granted TECVAYLI conditional marketing authorization in August 2022 as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 antibody, and have demonstrated disease progression since the last therapy. In August 2023, the EC granted the approval of a Type II variation application for TECVAYLI, providing the option for a reduced dosing frequency of 1.5 mg/kg every two weeks (Q2W) in patients who have achieved a complete response or better for a minimum of six months.

For more information, visit www.TECVAYLI.com.

About DARZALEX FASPRO and DARZALEX ®

U.S. FDA approved DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in May 2020 and it is now approved for ten indications in multiple myeloma, four of which are for frontline treatment in newly diagnosed patients who are transplant eligible or ineligible. It is the only subcutaneous CD38-directed antibody approved to treat patients with MM. DARZALEX FASPRO is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20, Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology.

U.S. FDA approved DARZALEX in November 2015 and it is now approved in ten indications. DARZALEX is the first CD38-directed antibody approved to treat multiple myeloma, three of which are in the frontline setting, including newly diagnosed patients who are transplant eligible and ineligible.18 DARZALEX-based regimens have been used in the treatment of more than 618,000 patients worldwide. In August 2012, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Genmab A/S entered a worldwide agreement, which granted Janssen an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.

Since 2020, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) has recommended daratumumab-based combination regimens for the treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma and relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.† For newly diagnosed multiple myeloma in non-transplant candidates, the NCCN® guidelines recommend daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone as a Category 1 preferred regimen; daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone as another recommended Category 1 regimen; and daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and prednisone as another recommended Category 2A regimen. For newly diagnosed multiple myeloma in transplant candidates, the NCCN® guidelines recommend daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone as another recommended Category 2A regimen; daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone as a Category 2A regimen useful in certain circumstances; daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone as a Category 2A regimen useful in certain circumstances; and daratumumab in combination with cyclophosphamide, bortezomib and dexamethasone as a Category 2A regimen useful in certain circumstances. For maintenance in transplant candidates, the NCCN guidelines recommend daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide as useful in certain circumstances. In relapsed/refractory myeloma, four daratumumab regimens are listed as Category 1 preferred regimens for early relapses (1-3 prior therapies): daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone; daratumumab in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone; daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone; and daratumumab in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone [after one prior therapy including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor (PI)]. The NCCN® also recommends daratumumab in combination with cyclophosphamide, bortezomib and dexamethasone as another Category 2A regimen for early relapses (1-3 prior therapies) and as monotherapy as a Category 2A regimen useful in certain circumstances for early relapse patients after at least three prior therapies, including a PI and an immunomodulatory agent, or for patients who are double refractory to a PI and an immunomodulatory agent.

For more information, visit www.DARZALEX.com.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.5 In multiple myeloma, these plasma cells proliferate and spread rapidly and replace normal cells in the bone marrow with tumors.6 Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer worldwide and remains an incurable disease.7 In 2024, it was estimated that more than 35,000 people will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the U.S. and more than 12,000 people would die from the disease.8 People living with multiple myeloma have a 5-year survival rate of 59.8 percent.9 While some people diagnosed with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, most patients are diagnosed due to symptoms that can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, tiredness, high calcium levels and kidney problems or infections. 10,11

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJInnovMed. Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC and Janssen Scientific Affairs, LLC are Johnson & Johnson companies.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact of TECVAYLI® (teclistamab-cqyv) and DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj). The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

