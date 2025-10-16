Entero Therapeutics, Inc., Launches Grid AI Corp to Redefine How AI Infrastructure Connects to the Power Grid

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) ("ENTO" or the "Company") a company pioneering innovation at the intersection of biotechnology and AI-driven energy infrastructure launches Grid AI Corp., to redefine how artificial intelligence infrastructure connects to the power grid.

According to the company, the rise of artificial intelligence is driving the fastest infrastructure build-out in modern history and power is the new bottleneck. Over the next decade, global data center electricity demand is projected to exceed 1,000 terawatt-hours annually, with AI workloads alone representing over 30% of that growth. Analysts now estimate that more than $1 trillion in new energy and digital infrastructure investment will be required to sustain AI's exponential trajectory. Yet across every major market, power delivery constraints threaten to delay or derail this growth.

Grid AI Corp., is orchestrating, managing, and dispatching flexible data center loads, Grid AI transforms data centers from static consumers of electricity into dynamic, intelligent grid assets. The company's platform enables real-time coordination between compute demand and grid conditions, unlocking stranded capacity, reducing interconnection timelines, and accelerating AI infrastructure deployment by years. Grid AI's solutions can help unlock gigawatts of incremental grid capacity across North America and beyond, allowing data centers, utilities, and investors to scale faster, cleaner, and more profitably.

The world's largest technology companies are validating this shift. In October 2025, Google announced partnerships with Indiana Michigan Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority to integrate demand-response capabilities directly into its AI data centers, dynamically rescheduling machine-learning tasks in real time to support the grid during periods of stress. As Google explained, such flexibility reduces the need to build new transmission and power plants, and helps grid operators manage power more efficiently. (Source: Google Blog - 'How we're making data centers more flexible to benefit power grids', October 2025.)

This marks a paradigm shift: hyperscalers, utilities, and regulators are converging around a new model where flexibility is the key to speed. Research from RMI, McKinsey, and BloombergNEF estimates that 5-10% flexible capacity across global data centers could free up more than 100 GW of usable power, accelerating AI deployments by up to 24 months while saving tens of billions in deferred infrastructure spend. The pace of adoption is expected to be rapid, with flexible, grid-interactive capabilities projected to become standard at leading-edge AI campuses within the next 24-36 months.

The Grid AI Advantage

Grid AI's orchestration platform sits at the nexus of these two megatrends, the rise of AI compute and the electrification of everything. Our technology allows data centers to:

• Seamlessly integrate with utility and ISO signals

• Dispatch, modulate, or curtail load in sub-second intervals without interrupting mission-critical operations

• Aggregate flexible capacity across multiple sites for grid and market participation

• Capture new revenue streams through demand response and ancillary service markets

By enabling intelligent control of data center power, Grid AI unlocks new value for every stakeholder: faster grid connections for operators, lower costs for utilities, and higher returns for investors. The Company is not just solving a bottleneck, they are redefining how AI infrastructure connects to the world's power systems.

The Opportunity Ahead

The market opportunity for grid-responsive AI infrastructure is enormous. With AI data center power demand expected to quadruple by 2030, even modest levels of flexibility adoption could translate into a $150-$200 billion annual addressable market for software, controls, and distributed energy integration. Grid AI Corp is positioned to lead this transformation, creating the operating system for the next generation of intelligent, grid-aware compute infrastructure.

This is the moment where the power grid meets the intelligence revolution. Grid AI is the bridge and the future of scalable AI depends on it.

About GRID AI

GRID AI is a grid-edge technology business providing Dynamic Load Shaping, DER aggregation, and AI-driven orchestration to enable a future-proof, transactive grid. Its Aggregation Management Platform leverages IoT, AI/ML and edge analytics to forecast, optimize and dispatch flexible demand across millions of devices for utilities, retailers and large energy users. www.grid-ai.com

About Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO)

Entero Therapeutics is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq. Entero Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company's programs address significant unmet needs in GI health and comprise development of Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Following completion of the GRID AI acquisition, ENTO intends to continue these prior operations and to operate GRID AI as a wholly owned subsidiary and pursue opportunities at the intersection of AI and energy infrastructure.

