Entero Therapeutics: Entero Subsidiary Grid AI Accelerates Expansion into Hyperscaler AI Data Center Market with Integration of LV Grid

Integration boosts Grid AI's deployment capacity as AI data-center power demand approaches 50 GW, growing by over 165% through 2030i

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) ("ENTO" or the "Company"), the parent company of Grid AI, announced today the signing of a Letter of Intent to integrate the LV Grid engineering team and related intellectual property into Grid AI.

The company believes the addition of LV Grid marks a critical step in Grid AI's strategy to capture a leading position in the rapidly expanding AI data-center energy-orchestration market. Under the proposed structure, LV Grid's team, recognized for its deep experience in controls and energy optimization software, will join Grid AI to lead development of its AI Data Center Controls division. The team's prior tenure with a Grid AI predecessor ensures seamless integration and further enhances execution capability.

Together, an integrated digital-dispatch and campus-optimization engine will be delivered, beginning with a soon-to-be-announced AI data center energy park in Texas, a flagship Grid AI deployment designed to validate the economics of fully orchestrated behind-the-meter generation and storage for hyperscale operators.

"Grid AI is building the controls and optimization platform for one of the fastest-emerging asset classes in global energy," said Jason Sawyer, CEO of Entero. "By integrating LV Grid's exceptional engineering talent and IP portfolio, we're accelerating time-to-market for a solution capable of monetizing AI-driven campus flexibility at scale. This combination strengthens our ability to capture recurring software revenues, high-margin optimization fees, and long-term enterprise relationships across the rapidly expanding hyperscaler ecosystem."

Václav Moulis, CEO of LV Grid and incoming Chief Technology Officer of Grid AI, added, "Our team has spent years refining real-time energy-control architectures that blend physical generation, storage, and AI-workload dynamics. Joining Grid AI under Entero's platform gives us the capital support and commercial reach to deploy these systems globally, creating the technology and economic foundation for the next generation of intelligent power infrastructure."

Based on estimates from Goldman Sachs, more than 50 GW of incremental hyperscale datacenter power capacity will be required by 2028-2030. With power-delivery build-out costs averaging $6-12 billion per GW, this implies $300-600 billion in new capital formation, of which $10-20 billion is addressable by next-generation energy-optimization and digital-dispatch platforms. The transaction positions Grid AI at the center of this transformation, uniting control-system innovation with AI-driven orchestration software.

About Entero Therapeutics, Inc.

Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) is a publicly listed company. The Company's programs address significant unmet needs in gastrointestinal (GI) health and comprise development of Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Following the acquisition of Grid?AI, the Company is continuing these prior operations and is also repositioning into the infrastructure, AI and data-center orchestration space. Entero operates Grid?AI as a wholly-owned subsidiary and intends to leverage its public-market listing and corporate resources to scale the new venture.

About Grid?AI

Grid?AI is an AI-driven, grid-edge software and device orchestration platform enabling business, utility, and hyperscaler customers to forecast, optimize, and dispatch flexible demand, DERs and compute assets. The platform supports major ML frameworks, offers rapid scale across cloud GPU/CPU infrastructure, and is designed to deliver SaaS-like recurring revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the strategic benefits of the acquisition, the integration of Grid?AI, the ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing criteria in connection with the Grid AI acquisition and otherwise, the ability to obtain shareholder approval of the common stock underlying the preferred stock issued in the Grid AI acquisition, expected future operating results, market opportunities, and the Company's growth strategy. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

