

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Onex Corp. (ONEX.TO) announced Thursday that Megan McClellan will be appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective after the release of Onex' 2025 annual results in February 2026. McClellan will be based in Onex' New York city office.



McClellan will succeed Chris Govan, who after 27 years with Onex, will step down as CFO in February. Govan will remain part of the Onex leadership team while ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities.



With over 23 years in asset management and capital markets, McClellan is known for translating strategy into action and results. She previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at TCW, where she led the firm's strategic plan and growth initiatives.



Earlier, she spent more than 15 years at J.P. Morgan in senior roles, including CFO of Asset Management, Global Head of Private Credit, and Head of U.S. Fixed Income for Wealth Management. She began her career as a fixed income trader and portfolio manager.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News