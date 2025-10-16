

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices decreased for the eighth straight month in September, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The industrial producer price index dropped 1.0 percent yearly in September, following a 0.8 percent decrease in August. Prices were expected to fall 0.7 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 3.8 percent, and those of intermediate goods slid by 0.7 percent. On the other hand, prices for both durable and non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.9 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, compared to last year.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation was 0.2 percent in September versus 0.6 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News