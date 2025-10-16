Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024
16.10.2025
Navatar Group, Inc.: Navatar and Grata Unite to Deliver AI-Powered Deal Origination for Private Equity and M&A Advisory on Salesforce

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025, an AI-native private market intelligence platform and a business unit of Datasite®. This partnership includes a fully integrated solution with bidirectional sync, enabling firms to unify proprietary intelligence with Grata's company data inside a single, AI-powered platform.

Key Features of the Integration

  • Eliminates Silos: Proprietary intelligence and private company data move seamlessly between platforms. Updates in either platform are instantly reflected in both systems, providing teams with a unified source of truth.

  • Automates Data Capture: All relevant company and contact details from Grata are linked with emails, meetings, and notes in Navatar. This streamlines operations, eliminates manual data entry, and ensures more accurate data at scale.

  • AI-Powered Insights: With structured data flowing automatically into Navatar, deals teams can use Navatar's AI to analyze connections, surface deal triggers, and recommend the right engagement opportunities at the right time.

  • Accelerates Origination: With Grata's AI-driven company search embedded directly into Navatar, deal teams can quickly identify targets that match their precise investment or advisory strategies.

  • Enriches Firmwide Knowledge: Every Grata profile imported into Navatar is connected to the firm's communication history, creating a comprehensive relationship view.

Leadership comments

Alok Misra, CEO at Navatar, said, "Firms can't afford to operate with data and relationships trapped in separate systems. This integration not only eliminates data entry for investment professionals but gives them an always-on engine that continuously captures data, delivers insights, and accelerates deal flow."

Nevin Raj, Chief Operating Officer at Grata, said, "This integration comes on the heels of Datasite's recent acquisitions of Grata and Sourcescrub and represents a commitment to rapid innovation. It also ensures that discoveries made with Grata's intelligence become actionable knowledge within Navatar's CRM. The result is smarter sourcing, deeper relationships, and stronger outcomes.

Availability
The Navatar-Grata integration is now available to private equity firms and investment banks worldwide.

About Navatar
Navatar CRM powers private markets worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and serving investors for private equity, venture capital, investment banks, funds of funds, private credit, secondaries specialists and more. Navatar's AI-driven platform keeps deal teams ahead-automatically delivering intelligence, unifying context, and orchestrating complex processes with zero disruption. For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

About Grata
Grata is a leading AI-native private market intelligence and dealmaking company. Grata provides full market visibility with the most comprehensive, accurate, and searchable data on private companies. For more information, visit www.grata.com

Contact:
Navatar
Sales Team
sales@navatargroup.com

Datasite
Laura Powers
Laura.Powers@datasite.com


