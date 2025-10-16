Paramount Volunteers Join 9/11 Day for Meal Packing Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / 9/11 Day is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that created and continues to organize the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance - the largest federally recognized day of charitable service in the U.S. This year, with the support of hundreds of corporate and community partners, more than 27,000 volunteers nationwide packed over 9.4 million meals for families in need. Paramount employees participated in 9/11 Day meal pack events in New York City and Los Angeles, helping to transform this day of remembrance into action. Thank you to the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center and the Intrepid Museum for providing volunteer sites this year.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq:PSKY) is a leading, nextgeneration global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS - America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Paramount

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/paramount-volunteers-join-9%2f11-day-for-meal-packing-service-1087658