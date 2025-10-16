Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A412AL | ISIN: US69932A2042 | Ticker-Symbol: 63G
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 12:58
15,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAMOUNT SKYDANCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAMOUNT SKYDANCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,80014,90015:46
14,80014,90015:47
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paramount Volunteers Join 9/11 Day for Meal Packing Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / 9/11 Day is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that created and continues to organize the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance - the largest federally recognized day of charitable service in the U.S. This year, with the support of hundreds of corporate and community partners, more than 27,000 volunteers nationwide packed over 9.4 million meals for families in need. Paramount employees participated in 9/11 Day meal pack events in New York City and Los Angeles, helping to transform this day of remembrance into action. Thank you to the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center and the Intrepid Museum for providing volunteer sites this year.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq:PSKY) is a leading, nextgeneration global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS - America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/paramount-volunteers-join-9%2f11-day-for-meal-packing-service-1087658

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.