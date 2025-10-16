

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) on Thursday announced a partnership with Waymo, an autonomous vehicle technology company, to roll out autonomous delivery service in Metro Phoenix.



As part of the collaboration, DashPass members in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix can get $10 off one weekday Waymo ride per month booked between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. The offer is valid through year-end.



DashPass provides exclusive deals, $0 delivery fees, and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers, with members saving an average of $5 per order.



Testing of the autonomous delivery service in Metro Phoenix is currently underway, with a broader commercial launch planned later this year. The service will initially deliver from DashMart, DoorDash's owned and operated convenience, grocery, and retail store that also supports DashMart Fulfillment Services, with plans to expand to additional offerings over time.



DoorDash stock was up more than 2% in pre-market trading from Wednesday's close of $272.61.



