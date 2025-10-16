In September 2025, USU, a leading provider of AI-powered software and service solutions for IT and customer service knowledge management, announced the acquisition of Mayday, France's leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management (KM). This acquisition marks a pivotal step in USU's international growth strategy. Building on their combined European market leadership, USU and Mayday are now setting their sights on North America, marking their first joint appearance at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Nashville, from October 22-24, 2025

A Unified Vision: From European Leadership to Global Reach

USU and Mayday are knowledge management leaders in Europe. Their shared goal is to offer a "best of both worlds" solution for the international market-combining USU's deep enterprise experience with Mayday's rapid innovation and modern product design. Following the acquisition, the combined team will leverage this synergy to expand into North America, aiming to deliver rapid time-to-value, intelligent AI-powered automation and measurable service excellence with a best-in-class UX/UI experience for global organizations.

AI Knowledge Management: The Foundation for Customer Service Transformation

USU and Mayday share a common belief: "No Knowledge Management No AI." A structured, well-maintained knowledge base is an essential foundation for effective automation and the successful application of artificial intelligence. By joining forces, USU and Mayday will enable organizations to turn knowledge into a competitive advantage, unlocking the full potential of AI.

A Strategic Milestone for Global Growth

"Our vision is clear: to bring European KM excellence to North America. By merging our strengths with Mayday, we're combining AI-driven automation, best-in-class user experience and decades of service expertise to help organizations worldwide transform their customer and IT service operations. The U.S. market is the next logical step for us-and CCW Nashville is the perfect stage to introduce our joint capabilities," says Benjamin Strehl, CEO at USU.

Meet USU Mayday at CCW

Attendees of CCW Nashville 2025 will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the joint USU-Mayday solution firsthand. Visitors can explore live demos, engage with product experts, and learn how intelligent knowledge management empowers automation and self-service at scale.

For the first time, USU and Mayday experts will be available at booth #117 at CCW Nashville, 22nd-24th October 2025. More information at: https://www.usu.com/en/events/25/ccw-nashville-2025.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news.

About USU

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, reduce cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.

USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments-from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.

More information: www.usu.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251016545251/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

USU GmbH

Verena Fahrbach

email: verena.fahrbach@usu.com

USU Solutions Inc.

Jillian Bamforth

email: jillian.bamforth@usu.com