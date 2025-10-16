HP Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Americas Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Sustainability and the Circular Economy of ICT

Commitment to sustainability and the circular economy positions HP as an industry leader and benchmark for responsible innovation.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that HP has been recognized with the 2025 Americas Company of the Year recognition in the Sustainability and Circular Economy of ICT industry for its outstanding achievements in advancing sustainability principles, circular business practices, and customer-focused innovation. This recognition highlights HP's consistent leadership in driving measurable environmental outcomes, strengthening its market position, and embedding sustainability as a central pillar of business success.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. HP excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align sustainability initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "HP treats SI not as a separate initiative but as an integrated principle that guides corporate decision-making, product development, customer engagement, and employee alignment. With over 85 years of experience driving responsible innovation, HP measures success not only through business performance but also through its contributions to society. HP's Board of Directors and committees maintain consistent oversight of sustainability and social impact, underscoring its importance across all levels of the company," said Julieta Paez, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on sustainability and the circular economy of ICT, HP has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving marketplace. The company's sustained investment in sustainable design, circular services, and AI-powered innovation has enabled it to scale impact across the Americas region, supporting both customer success and environmental progress.

Innovation remains central to HP's approach. Its portfolio of sustainable products and services-ranging from HP Certified Refurbished products and Device Life Extension services to AI-enabled features such as Perfect Output-helps customers reduce waste, lower costs, and meet ambitious sustainability goals.

HP's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its leadership position. Through solutions like HP Planet Partners, its global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Service, and the Certified Refurbished Licensing Program, HP enables customers to extend product lifecycles, reduce e-waste, and achieve circularity at scale. By embedding sustainability expertise across business units and fostering collaboration with partners, HP ensures environmental responsibility is a factor in every stage of innovation and customer engagement.

Frost & Sullivan commends HP for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and sustainability-first culture are shaping the future of the ICT sector and delivering measurable outcomes for customers, partners, and society.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

