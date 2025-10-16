Anzeige
WKN: 893520 | ISIN: CA02136K1084
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.10.2025
Altai Resources Inc.: Altai Announces Completion of Special Cash Distribution to Shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATI) ("Altai" or the "Company") announced today that further to the Company's news release dated September 4, 2025 regarding the declaration by the board of directors of the Company of a special cash distribution of $0.06 per common share (the "Special Cash Distribution"), the Company has completed the payment of the Special Cash Distribution by way of a return of capital. The total amount paid by the Company for the Special Cash Distribution was approximately $3.4 million, which was funded from the Company's cash and cash equivalents. As of today's date, the Company has approximately $0.7 million of cash and cash equivalents remaining, or approximately $0.013 per common share based on the total issued and outstanding common shares of 56,033,552. As of today's date, the Company is debt-free.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:
Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President
T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
