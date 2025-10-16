Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 14:03
0,292 Euro
-7,59 % -0,024
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3020,32817:21
0,3020,32617:12
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 17:14 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orosur Mining Inc. Announces New Corporate Investor Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), the mineral explorer and developer with current operations in Columbia, Argentina and Nigeria, is pleased to announce that following an Investor Presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform given on 15th October, the presentation can be viewed on the Company's website using the following link: https://www.orosur.ca/investors/presentations/

For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc.-announces-new-corporate-investor-presentation-1087695

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
