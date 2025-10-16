LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), the mineral explorer and developer with current operations in Columbia, Argentina and Nigeria, is pleased to announce that following an Investor Presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform given on 15th October, the presentation can be viewed on the Company's website using the following link: https://www.orosur.ca/investors/presentations/

For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc.-announces-new-corporate-investor-presentation-1087695