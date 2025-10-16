

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday said it is expanding the capabilities of its AI clinical assistant, Dragon Copilot, by introducing the first commercially available ambient experience created for nursing workflows and new extensibility capabilities that allow partners to unlock additional value for Dragon Copilot users.



These advancements will enable secure integration of partner AI apps and agents directly into Dragon Copilot, allowing clinicians to gain efficiencies without leaving their workflow, and empower nurses with tailored AI capabilities.



'Microsoft continues to advance Dragon Copilot as a leading enterprise-wide AI clinical assistant for healthcare provider organizations - now adding support for specialized nursing workflows and an ecosystem of third-party AI extensions,' said Mary Varghese Presti, CVP and Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. 'By enabling our customers to extend ambient capabilities across clinical staff and connect their preferred third-party AI apps and agents, we are accelerating the value of their investments across care settings and use cases.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News