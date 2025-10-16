Lendistry Now Offering Financing to Small Business Sellers in Walmart Marketplace

Many consumers don't realize small businesses sell at the national retailer. Lendistry's innovative range of loans will help those businesses become major retailers of the future.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Lendistry announces today that it now offers financing for small business sellers in the Walmart Marketplace. Through Lendistry's platform, qualified sellers can access capital for a wide range of business sizes to purchase inventory, support their operations, and grow to the next level.

"At Lendistry we want consumers to know that small businesses are everywhere they look, from Main Street corners, to the internet, and even at large national chains like Walmart Marketplace-and we want our responsible capital solutions to be accessible to those entrepreneurs everywhere they do business," says Lendistry CEO, Everett K. Sands.

Lendistry's offering for sellers uses a fully online process and includes multiple financing options for flexibility, including very low loan amounts and the SBA 7(a) loan program. Because they are partially guaranteed by the Small Business Administration, SBA 7(a) loans are attractive for their lower interest rates and longer terms. While many lenders increasingly focus on short-term loans, loans with longer terms combined with no prepayment penalties free up cash flow for small business retailers.

To apply for financing through Lendistry, Walmart Marketplace sellers are encouraged to visit https://lendistry.com/walmart/.

About Lendistry

Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a tech-enabled small business lender, grant administrator for private and public agencies, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs including people of color, veterans, and those in rural communities. Founded in 2015, Lendistry has used technology and community partnerships to deploy over $10 billion in its first ten years. Lendistry was recently named the winner of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Leadership Award, BankRate's Best Minority-Led Business Lender, and one of American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is now the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

Contact Information

Kate Kearns

Sr. Communications Manager

communications@lendistry.com

SOURCE: Lendistry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/lendistry-now-offering-financing-to-small-business-sellers-in-walmar-1087521