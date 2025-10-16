PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Receives Remaining US$637,000 Payment From SCR Under Silver Royalty Agreement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE:SCRI)(OTCQX:SLCRF)(FRA:QS0) ("SCR") has made a payment of US$637,000 to the Company, representing the remainder of the second and final tranche payable by SCR to PPX under the silver royalty agreement entered into by the parties on December 13, 2024, as amended on July 31, 2025 (the "Silver Royalty Agreement"). The proceeds will be used by PPX to support its ongoing construction of the carbon-in-leach and flotation plant at the Company's Igor project, located in La Libertad, Peru.

Pursuant to the terms of the Silver Royalty Agreement, upon the payment made today by SCR, the royalty percentage has increased by an additional 3.9% to the final total of 15%, and the total payable ounces have increased by 58,500 ounces of silver to the final aggregate total of 225,000 ounces of silver (and, to date, the Company has paid 2,247 ounces of silver out of such total to SCR under the Silver Royalty Agreement).

Further details regarding the Silver Royalty Agreement can be found in the Company's press releases dated December 16, 2024, February 6, 2025 and August 1, 2023. A copy of the Silver Royalty Agreement is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

John Thomas, CEO commented, "This final payment from Silver Crown Royalties marks another milestone in the disciplined execution of our growth strategy. The funds further strengthen our balance sheet as we continue the construction of our processing plant at Igor. We're very pleased with the support from our partners and remain fully committed to advancing the project toward near-term production and creating value for all stakeholders."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

