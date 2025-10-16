

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new way of defining obesity has sharply increased the number of people considered obese, from about 40 percent to nearly 70 percent of more than 300,000 participants in a long-term health study, according to a report published in JAMA Network Open.



'We already thought we had an obesity epidemic, but this is astounding,' said co-first author Lindsay Fourman. 'With potentially 70 percent of the adult population now considered to have excess fat, we need to better understand what treatment approaches to prioritize.'



Researchers from Harvard University and Mass General Brigham explained that this new definition doesn't rely only on body mass index (BMI), but also includes measurements of how fat is distributed in the body. This broader approach captured many more people, particularly older adults, who weren't previously considered obese.



Rates were highest among older adults, with nearly 80 percent of those over 70 falling under the new definition. The researchers also found that people in this group faced a higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, and early death than those without obesity.



At least 76 medical organizations, including the American Heart Association and The Obesity Society, have endorsed the new framework.



The researchers emphasized that more studies are needed to better understand this newly defined group and to find effective treatment options. Their team has already developed a therapy that helps reduce waist size and plans to explore new treatment strategies tailored to this population.



