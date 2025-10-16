Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (FSE: 0NB) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (the "Company") announces a proposed private placement offering (the "Offering") as follows:

The Offering consists of up to 16,666,667 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.09 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance (the "Warrant Term").

Subscribers may elect to purchase flow-through shares without Warrants (the "FT Shares") at $0.09 per FT Share.

The Company may pay finder's fees of up to 10% in cash, issue finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") equal to 5% of the number of FT Units or FT Shares sold, and issue bonus shares equal to 4% of the number of FT Units or FT Shares sold. Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.09 per share for a term of two years.

The Offering is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund mineral exploration activities.

Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law including statements relating exploration program expenditures. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE, inability to effectively plan a program, third party land claims or failure to obtain permits. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

