Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
WKN: A0X89S | ISIN: US4967191051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.10.25 | 22:00
14,590 US-Dollar
-0,75 % -0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 22:26 Uhr
103 Leser
Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

KINGSTON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) ("Kingstone" or the "Company"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that it will issue financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business operations and financial results at 8:30am ET on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin by dialing:

U.S. toll free: 1-877-423-9820
International: 1-201-493-6749

A webcast of the live call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.kingstonecompanies.com/investor-relations or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone delivers tailored homeowners insurance solutions through its sophisticated product suite, Select, supported by a scalable and efficient operating platform that enables the Company to pursue significant market opportunities and strategic expansion. KICO was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York in 2024 and is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact:
Karin Daly
Vice President
The Equity Group Inc.
kdaly@theequitygroup.com

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kingstone-schedules-third-quarter-2025-earnings-release-and-conf-1087277

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
