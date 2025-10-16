Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) ("Akanda") and its 100% owned subsidiary First Towers & Fiber Corp. ("FTF" or the "Company"), an emerging telecommunications infrastructure developer in Mexico, announced today a major network expansion initiative with the construction of new cellular towers within the proximity of its existing tower network. The Company plans to construct and/or acquire up to 20 new or existing towers/sites by the end of 2025. The expansion is a strategic investment designed to strengthen coverage, increase network capacity, and generate long-term revenue for the company.

This initiative builds on FTF's existing portfolio of 30 operational revenue generating towers and 700-kilometer dark fiber network, helping to solidify its position as an emerging player in Mexico's largest telecommunications projects. Each additional tower is expected to drive incremental cash flow, enhance network utilization, and provide scalable infrastructure for existing partnerships.

"Expanding our tower network is a clear step in executing our growth strategy," said Chris Cooper, President of the Company. "Each tower has the potential to not only strengthen connectivity across Mexico but also increase our recurring revenue and reinforce our role as a preferred partner for Altan and CFE."

The expansion positions FTF to capture increasing demand for mobile data and enterprise connectivity solutions, ensuring long-term value creation for shareholders. The Company believes that by investing in critical telecommunications infrastructure, it is strategically aligned with Mexico's digital growth trajectory and the nationwide push for enhanced connectivity.

About First Towers & Fiber Corp.

First Towers & Fiber Corp. is a emerging developer of telecommunications infrastructure in Mexico, specializing in cellular tower construction and dark fiber networks. FTF partners with national carriers and technology providers to deliver scalable, reliable, and future-ready connectivity solutions, driving both commercial growth and digital inclusion.

