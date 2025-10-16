

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, commonly used to treat diabetes and help with weight loss, may also reduce the effects of alcohol.



Researchers from Virginia Tech found that people taking GLP-1 drugs had a slower rise in blood alcohol levels and felt less drunk compared to people not taking the drugs. This may help explain why GLP-1 medications are being studied as a possible treatment for alcohol use disorder.



The study involved 20 adults with obesity. Half of them were taking one of three GLP-1 drugs - semaglutide, tirzepatide, or liraglutide, while the other half were not. In a controlled lab setting, each participant drank three alcoholic beverages over one hour. The researchers then monitored their blood alcohol levels, blood sugar, and vital signs for the next four hours.



Everyone was given enough alcohol to reach a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent, the legal driving limit in most of the U.S. While both groups eventually reached this level, GLP-1 users got there more slowly. They also reported feeling less intoxicated and having fewer cravings for alcohol before and after the experiment.



The team stressed that this was a small pilot study, so more research is needed to confirm the results. Similar studies have suggested that GLP-1 drugs might also affect the brain's reward system, which could be another reason they may reduce cravings for alcohol and other substances.



