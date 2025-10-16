Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 3H1) ("Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 10, 2025, effective at the opening of trading on October 21, 2025 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one (1) post-consolidation Share outstanding for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation").

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, the number of issued and outstanding Shares will be reduced from the current 72,963,884 outstanding Shares to approximately 7,296,386 Shares, subject to rounding. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-Consolidation Shares to be issued to shareholders will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation on the Effective Date.

Registered shareholders who hold Shares represented by a physical certificate will receive a letter of transmittal from the transfer agent for the Company, Endeavor Trust Corporation, with instructions on how to exchange their existing certificates for certificates representing post-Consolidation Shares. No action is required by registered shareholders who hold their Shares in book-entry (e.g. DRS) form or by non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their Shares through an intermediary) to effect the Consolidation.

The Company name and trading symbol will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 65345P200 and the new ISIN number will be CA65345P2008 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company holds five uranium projects in the United States: Chord and Wolf Canyon in South Dakota; South Pass and Great Divide Basin in Wyoming; and Wray Mesa in Utah. These projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. Nexus also holds the Mann Lake uranium project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Consolidation and timing thereof; the number of shares to be issued and outstanding post-Consolidation; the treatment of fractional shares and convertible securities pursuant to the Consolidation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated" "expected" "intends" "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270762

SOURCE: Nexus Uranium Corp.