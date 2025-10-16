Akanda Corp: Akanda's Growth Engine Has Shifted Into Overdrive with New 20 Tower Deal

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Scarcity gets a bad rap in business. Most companies treat it like a handicap. Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) turned it into a headline. In this case, scarcity doesn't mean lack of resources. It means a low-float share structure - fewer than 730,000 shares O/S. With such a limited supply of stock available on the open market, every piece of news, every contract, and every new build hits the tape with force. That's the kind of scarcity that moves markets. And it did.

On October 1st, Akanda shares spiked more than 100% intraday. For a company that spent much of 2024 flying under the radar, that kind of rally wasn't random. It was the mechanical outcome of a market with excessive demand and not enough supply. When a float is this tight, even modest buying pressure can create explosive moves.

Behind that surge is First Towers & Fiber (FTF), Akanda's wholly owned infrastructure subsidiary. FTF isn't a startup chasing buzzwords. It's building telecom towers and laying dark fiber across Mexico - the real, physical backbone of digital connectivity. The company already controls 700 kilometers of fiber stretching through five cities and operates roughly thirty towers. Those assets are backed by long-term lease agreements designed to serve Mexico's expanding digital economy.

Add Another 20 Towers

Akanda and its 100% owned subsidiary, FTF, have just turned up the volume again. After hours on Thursday, the company announced plans to expand its tower footprint across Mexico with the construction and acquisition of up to twenty new sites by the end of 2025-a move designed to tighten coverage, boost capacity, and convert momentum into measurable revenue.

It's an aggressive follow-through on the progress already made. FTF isn't talking about what it could build someday; it's adding muscle to a network that's already generating cash flow. The company's existing base-thirty operational towers and a 700-kilometer dark-fiber backbone-has proven the model. Now it's about scale. Each new tower becomes another recurring-revenue engine feeding Mexico's largest digital buildout.

"Expanding our tower network is a clear step in executing our growth strategy," said Chris Cooper, President of FTF. "Each tower has the potential to not only strengthen connectivity across Mexico but also increase our recurring revenue and reinforce our role as a preferred partner for Altán and CFE."

This expansion is more than incremental-it's strategic positioning. Mexico's telecom market is surging on data demand, and FTF is building right into that current. Every new tower increases the network's efficiency, improves utilization of existing fiber, and gives Akanda more surface area to monetize long-term leases. For stakeholders, the message is simple: growth here isn't theoretical. It's steel, signal, and revenue stacking converging. By investing directly into the country's critical infrastructure, FTF is aligning itself with Mexico's digital trajectory-one that's accelerating through public-private partnerships and nationwide connectivity goals.

Preferred Has Its Privileges

This update adds to established momentum. AKAN took a significant turn when FTF was named a preferred contractor in the Altán Redes Red Compartida program, a $7 billion national buildout designed to deliver wireless coverage to more than 90% of Mexico's population. For a company this lean, gaining a foothold in a project of that magnitude changes the entire equation.

The Altán project is not a theoretical plan on a government slide deck. It's a living, active network with more than 11,000 towers already standing, 80,000 localities connected, and 24 million people receiving service. Billions have already been spent. Construction is ongoing. And Akanda's FTF's inclusion places them directly inside one of Latin America's most ambitious telecom expansions, a presence that turns its low-float scarcity into a structural opportunity.

That dynamic is what makes Akanda unique. In most small-cap companies, a low float leads to speculative swings. In Akanda's case, it amplifies proof. Each tower built , each kilometer of fiber installed, and each contract executed becomes magnified through that limited float. It's leverage in its purest form. Not financial leverage, but operational proof that gets rewarded by share scarcity. The market sees it, prices it, and reacts accordingly.

Growth Through Intention

Akanda's discipline has also tightened in tandem with its capital structure. With fewer than 730,000 shares outstanding, there's no room for an operational miss. Every dollar raised has to work. The twelve million dollars in convertible funding announced earlier this year wasn't about survival; it was about scaling intelligently.

That capital is being used to expand tower builds, secure fiber routes, and execute inside Altán's network framework. It's targeted growth rather than dilution-driven maintenance, and it gives investors something most microcaps struggle to deliver: visible, verifiable progress.

Of course, share scarcity has a double edge. That's the reason to avoid the "miss." A low float can send a stock soaring, but it can also make it volatile to the downside. When buyers crowd in, prices can spike. When profit-takers emerge, pullbacks can be sharp. That volatility is the price of torque, but it's also the sign of a company with active market engagement.

Turning Opportunities Into Assets

Ultimately, valuations will follow Akanda's lead. The next chapter is about conversion, which, if done prudently, can optimize its share count scarcity to scale. FTF's initial footprint of thirty towers and 700 kilometers of fiber was the test phase.

Now, with access to Altán's national infrastructure grid, Akanda's network can multiply across dozens of new regions. Each tower not only adds coverage but also generates recurring revenue through long-term leases. Each kilometer of fiber strengthens a system that's already generating national attention.

This is where proof stops being a slogan and becomes a touch point. It's in the towers rising, the fiber glowing, and the contracts stacking. Akanda's story has moved beyond potential and into performance. Its low-float scarcity created the torque. Now, execution is turning that torque into traction. And if the current pace continues, Akanda's next phase won't just be defined by its low float cap structure; it will be remembered for how it turned a thinly traded stock into a foundation for real, scalable growth.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda Corp. is an international cannabis company with operations in Europe and North America. The company is dedicated to cultivating and distributing high-quality medical cannabis and wellness products that improve lives. Akanda's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and accessible cannabis products to consumers worldwide while promoting sustainable business practices.

About First Towers & Fiber Corp.

First Towers is focused on tower development and operating its 700+km fiber optic network in the attractive wireless market of Mexico, with an intention to expand to other Latin American countries. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN).

Forward-Looking Statements

This article was prepared by Hawk Point Media Group, LLC ("HPM"), a third-party media and communications firm, for informational and educational purposes only. The content herein may include information, views, and opinions regarding the future expectations, business plans, and prospects of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current assumptions, beliefs, and expectations of management and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in industry conditions, economic developments, regulatory shifts, capital availability, execution risk, and other factors detailed in Akanda Corp.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of publication. Neither HPM nor Akanda Corp. undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise such statements except as required by applicable law.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC ("HPM") has been engaged by IR Agency, Inc. to provide press-release, editorial, digital-media, and consulting services for Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN). This content is considered sponsored content under applicable regulations. For these services rendered between September 30, 2025 and October 17, 2025, HPM has been compensated USD $6,000 by wire transfer for the creation and syndication of digital content about Akanda Corp. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be reliable, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content, and is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication. This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any security.

At the time of publication, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered, including Akanda Corp. HPM will not receive stock, warrants, or other securities as compensation and will not purchase shares of Akanda Corp. in the open market before or during this digital marketing program. Parties engaging HPM, including but not limited to IR Agency, Inc. and their affiliates, may, at any time, buy, sell, or otherwise trade securities of the featured company, including Akanda Corp., and may do so without notice.

Any reproduction, distribution, or republication of this content must include this full disclosure. This statement is provided in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and other applicable laws governing sponsored investment communications. By reading this content, you acknowledge that you understand and agree that this material constitutes sponsored content under applicable law, and that Hawk Point Media Group, LLC has been compensated by a third party for its preparation and distribution.

info@hawkpointmedia.com

