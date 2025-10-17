InfluxDB 3 Core and Enterprise bring real-time performance, unlimited cardinality, and low-cost storage to AWS developers running time series workloads at scale

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series database, InfluxDB, today announced the availability of InfluxDB 3 Core and InfluxDB 3 Enterprise to Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB. InfluxDB 3 Core is an open source, high-speed, recent-data engine for real-time applications. InfluxDB 3 Enterprise adds high availability, enhanced security, performance, and scalability for production environments. This marks the first time InfluxDB 3 is available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a managed service, giving developers access to InfluxData's next-generation time series database without the overhead of managing infrastructure.

As systems move to real-time, developers need infrastructure that can detect and respond the moment data arrives. Time series plays a critical role in this shift, capturing not just what happened, but exactly when and how it changed, allowing AI/ML models to learn faster, predict earlier, and act instantly. InfluxDB 3 is purpose-built for these demands, processing high-volume streaming and sensor data in real-time to power intelligent, autonomous systems. With InfluxDB 3 now available on Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB, developers can manage millions of streams of high-resolution data in real-time without impacting performance, and seamlessly connect those streams into AWS services like Lambda, SageMaker, and Kinesis to accelerate AI/ML workflows and real-time decision-making.

"Real-time isn't a feature. It's the foundation of every intelligent, autonomous system," said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. "Time series powers AI, anomaly detection, and predictive analytics by continuously feeding the models that drive real-time decisions. With InfluxDB 3 on AWS, developers get the infrastructure to act instantly, turning high-volume data streams into insight and action without delay."

"The ability for customers to build real-time AI/ML applications and autonomous systems at massive scale is incredibly exciting," said Brad Bebee, Director, AWS Timestream. "Through our integration with InfluxData, customers can now run InfluxDB 3 on AWS, removing the burden of infrastructure management, freeing up time to create insights from their time series data streams."

"As we scaled our application and infrastructure, we needed a fully managed, scalable time series database capable of handling near real-time analytics while supporting a wide array of metrics for detailed monitoring," said Karthikeyan Krishnaswamy, CTO of KreditBee. "Timestream for InfluxDB proved to be the ideal solution, delivering cost-effective, high-performance monitoring without concerns about cost per metric or data points."

Enterprise-grade architecture, simplified operations

InfluxDB 3 Enterprise on Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB gives developers a powerful engine for managing time series data at scale, while simplifying operations and reducing infrastructure overhead. It's built for production from day one, with enterprise-grade features like multi-region durability, read replicas, automatic failover, and enhanced security. Its diskless, cloud-native architecture simplifies operations with seamless scalability and low-latency performance, meeting the most demanding time series workloads. For developers building with open source, they can get started with InfluxDB 3 Core on AWS in minutes.

Both Core and Enterprise include a built-in Processing Engine, a Python VM that lets developers run custom logic on data as it arrives, allowing data transformation, enrichment, monitoring, and alerting without external services or pipelines. From forecasting to anomaly detection and failure insight, the Processing Engine analyzes and acts on streaming data in real-time, directly within the database.

Built in Rust and powered by Apache Flight, DataFusion, Arrow, and Parquet, InfluxDB 3 Enterprise delivers major gains in performance, flexibility, and scale, paired with low-cost S3 object storage and designed for analytical workloads where speed and efficiency can't be compromised. Key features include:

Turn time series into real-time intelligence with built-in transformation, enrichment, anomaly detection, and alerting-no ETL required.

with built-in transformation, enrichment, anomaly detection, and alerting-no ETL required. Ingest millions of writes per second to capture high-precision data streams without lag.

to capture high-precision data streams without lag. Query data in real-time with sub-10ms lookups for faster insights and decision-making.

for faster insights and decision-making. Easily scale with unlimited cardinality for massive time series workloads with consistent performance.

Now available in Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB

InfluxDB 3 Core and Enterprise are available on Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB in 14 AWS regions. Existing users of LiveAnalytics, AWS' previous time series database, can migrate to InfluxDB 3 Enterprise on AWS starting today.

InfluxDB 3 is now the default time series database in the AWS Console. To get started, visit the AWS Console or check out our blog post to learn more.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series database used by millions of developers building real-time systems. InfluxDB captures and analyzes massive streams of high-resolution data, giving AI models the context for predictive maintenance and anomaly detection so systems can detect, alert, and adapt as conditions change. Built for high performance at any scale and in any environment, InfluxDB delivers the speed and flexibility developers need to manage today's most demanding workloads. InfluxData is a remote-first company with a globally distributed team. Learn more at www.influxdata.com.

