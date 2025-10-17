

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, supported the company's choice to loosen ChatGPT's content restrictions by claiming that it is 'not the elected moral police of the world.'



His remarks followed intense criticism of OpenAI's decision to permit specific adult-oriented content, such as erotica, for verified users.



Altman stated on X that the foundation of OpenAI's strategy is 'treating adult users like adults,' while upholding boundaries around potentially harmful content.



He emphasized that OpenAI will continue to filter harmful content even as it permits more expressive forms of content creation, drawing a comparison between the policy and society's approach to age restrictions for movies.



The policy change is in contradiction to Altman's previous remarks, in which he took pride in opposing the creation of features like 'sex bot avatars,' even though they might increase user engagement. Additionally, OpenAI's decision coincides with increased regulatory scrutiny.



In September, the Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation into the potential harm that chatbots like ChatGPT could cause to children, and OpenAI is being sued for wrongful death in connection with a teen suicide that was purportedly caused by ChatGPT.



The company has responded by implementing new parental controls, an age prediction system for users under the age of 18, and a council of experts to provide safety and mental health advice.



